Ghanaian comic actor Bismark Ofori, better known in showbusiness circles as Kyekyeku, has called the government to fix the country's intermittent power outages.

During an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, the entertainer lamented the negative impact of the power outages, locally known as dumsor, on lives and businesses.

Kyekyeku urges government to fix dumsor. Photo credit: official kyekyeku.

The actor, who sat for a discussion about his first-ever 1957 movie premiere in Kumasi and Accra, opened up about dumsor, plans for the film, and the 2024 general election.

''Dumsor is not a good thing. We use light daily, and it is okay for people to talk about it. The government must fix it. People watch us with their devices, so they can only patronise us on TV and their devices with light to charge them.

''We're all affected by dumsor; the government must fix it to prevent people from hitting the street to protest against the intermittent power outages,'' he told YEN.com.gh.

Kyekyeku to premiere 1957 movie in Europe-US

Speaking about plans for his historic 1957 movie premiere, Kyekyeku disclosed that he intends to reach his fans in Europe and the US.

''We're working on premiering the movie outside Ghana, in France, Belgium, Germany, and Holland. After that, we'd move to the US and announce the date this year,'' Kyekyeku said.

The entertainer called for a peaceful general election to save lives and properties in December.

Kyekyeku surprises Ghanaians as he speaks fluent English

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor Kyekyeku left fans in awe with his fluent English during his recent appearance on The Afternoon Show on TV3.

The actor, who predominantly speaks Twi, showed his proficiency in English, answering questions from the hosts in an articulate manner.

The actor, who has carved a niche for himself as a Twi actor and does his movies in mainly local language, demonstrated a side of him that many were not privy to. His fluency and command of English throughout the interview pleasantly surprised many, as they were not used to seeing him speak English.

