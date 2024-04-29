One of Black Stars captain Dede Ayew's children, Maha, has celebrated her birthday with her family

Maha, the youngest of Dede's daughters who is named after the midfielder's mother, turned eight years old on Monday, April 29, 2024

The girl's mother shared images of her daughter having a good time with some of her family members

Maha Ayew, the second daughter of Black Stars captain Andre 'Dede' Ayew, has turned eight years old today, April 29, 2024.

Maha's mother, Yvonne Ayew, celebrated her new milestone on her Instagram page by sharing photos and videos of the pretty girl having fun.

Dede Ayew's second daughter, Maha, has turned eight years old

Some photos showed the birthday girl, named after Abedi Pele's wife, looking gorgeous in a colourful boubou-like dress while posing with two fingers in the air.

Other images included the Le Havre midfielder's daughter on a jet ski and posing with her sister, Inaya, and cousins behind a birthday cake.

Sharing the images, Maha's mother wrote a lovely caption in French which translated as:

"Happy birthday my life ♥️. My everything. Joy in my heart and in the heart of every person who crosses your path . A blessing. I love you, sunshine of my Life. 8th."

Watch the images below:

Birthday wishes pour in for Dede Ayew's daughter

The birthday post by Yvonne Ayew triggered loads of birthday wishes from her followers.

deniseacquah said:

❤❤ Beautiful Maha

preetidhawan said:

Happy birthday to sweet Maha ❤️

nada3gh said:

the stylish girls happy bday my love ❤️❤️

msshifa said:

Happy birthday Big girl❤️ May Allah always shower his blessings on you❤️

nanakonamah said:

Happy born day to your twin, the original girl boss ❤️

queen_safia_bah said:

What I love most about educating your children is instilling them in you very very beautiful African values always put forward the roots and it's just wonderful thank you

jijiglam said:

Machalah they are all beautiful time flies. Happy birthday à notre DIVA Maha junior

Dede Ayew's first daughter graduates from school

Meanwhile, Dede Ayew's first daughter, Inaya Ayew, recently graduated from her IB Primary Years Programme.

Her mother shared beautiful photos on Instagram to celebrate her daughter's latest achievement.

The photos from Inaya's graduation got many congratulating and celebrating her, including her aunt Imani.

