A first-class graduate of Garden City University College is trending after announcing that he is searching for a job

The young man who completed in 2021 bagged first class in Business administration

Many people who commented on the post urged him not to give up on his search for a job

An alumnus of Garden City University College (GCUC) has taken his search for a job to social media.

In a post on X sighted by YEN.com.gh, Mr Kofi Julius Yeboah, who bagged a first-class degree in Business Administration (Banking and Finance), posted his certificate along with a photo of himself as he announced that he was unemployed and ready to enter the world of work.

I took inspiration from Miss Asiedu

Mr Yeboah, who posted his certificate, decided to replicate what Ms Lois Aseidu did after the latter got tongues wagging, announcing that she was job hunting.

At the time of writing the report, the post by Julius had generated over 37,000 likes and eight comments.

Ghanaians react to the post by Julius Yeboah

The post by Julius gained traction on social media, with many urging him not to give up on his quest to find gainful employment.

Garden city de3 hmmmmm

Garden city de3 hmmmmm

@t_glorybwoy added:

Na this reason I No upload my own yet ooo. Cos how I fi take upload my 3rd class hmmm

@YeshuaAdore

Bro Banking and Finance fo) de3 we dey suffer oo no job oo. The banking sector too most of them need HND not DEGREE

@thisispaakwesi added:

Don’t be worried, if you don’t get as much help as she is getting, your grace will find you in a different format from hers. Just don’t give up.

@praye_tia wrote:

I pray you also get the needed help

University of Ghana graduate turns shoemaker

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a University of Ghana graduate has left many in awe as she now works as a shoemaker.

Jackline Osman, who has a bachelor's degree in Political Science and French, established Jackline O, a shoemaking brand, in 2023 after many failed attempts to secure a job with her school certificate.

Jackline said that although she is facing the heat of being an entrepreneur, she believes she is on the right path and making steady progress.

