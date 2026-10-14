Popular South African DJ Opens Up on Why Women Dislike Him
- Prince Kaybee posted a candid message on X on 13 October 2026 saying he does not live to impress women
- The South African DJ and producer made the surprising claim that women actually hate his guts in the unbothered post
- Netizens flooded the post with reactions ranging from humour and support to playful jabs at the star
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Prince Kaybee, the South African DJ and producer known for his chart-topping house anthems, stirred fresh conversation on social media after posting a blunt and unfiltered statement about women and their opinions of him.
Writing under his handle @KabeloMusic on 13 October 2026, Kaybee shared a message that few in his position would have been bold enough to publish:
"I don't care what women need, I don't live to impress them, I am not sure if you have seen, but women actually hate my guts, so yeah. Be well. ❤️"
Prince Kaybee's No-Filter Confession
The directness of the post caught many off guard. The raw admission sat in contrast with the warm, heart-emoji sign-off that followed it, giving the statement a casual, unbothered quality.
The post drew tens of thousands of views and sparked a wide range of responses from across Mzansi, with some finding it funny, others feeling genuinely moved, and a few pushing back entirely.
Netizens Weighs In on Kaybee's Post
The reaction section quickly filled up with voices from all sides.
@ManChriz54 kept things grounded, writing:
"Women will still need money, Chief, even if you can become waistless trying to impress them."
@NDSWebDigital took a cheeky angle:
"They only hate your guts but not your D champ."
@MadikizelaThado was clearly not ready to make peace with the post:
"Kabelo, please delete this. I am hurt 😭😭😭😭"
Meanwhile, @AsaMelekh stood firmly in Kaybee's corner:
"Thanks, Kabelo. Never live to impress a woman. There's no reward for that, my G. Just be yourself."
Adding another layer to the online conversation, a video of Metro FM hosts dancing resurfaced memories of Kaybee's ex and baby mama, Zola Mhlongo.
Fans noticed Zola in the clip wearing a black dress, with many in the comments suggesting that Kaybee had fumbled a good thing, turning his candid post into a broader discussion about his personal life.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh