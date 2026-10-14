Prince Kaybee posted a candid message on X on 13 October 2026 saying he does not live to impress women

The South African DJ and producer made the surprising claim that women actually hate his guts in the unbothered post

Netizens flooded the post with reactions ranging from humour and support to playful jabs at the star

Prince Kaybee, the South African DJ and producer known for his chart-topping house anthems, stirred fresh conversation on social media after posting a blunt and unfiltered statement about women and their opinions of him.

Writing under his handle @KabeloMusic on 13 October 2026, Kaybee shared a message that few in his position would have been bold enough to publish:

Popular South African DJ shares why women seem to dislike him and says he doesn't live to impress them.

Source: Facebook

"I don't care what women need, I don't live to impress them, I am not sure if you have seen, but women actually hate my guts, so yeah. Be well. ❤️"

See post here:

Prince Kaybee's No-Filter Confession

The directness of the post caught many off guard. The raw admission sat in contrast with the warm, heart-emoji sign-off that followed it, giving the statement a casual, unbothered quality.

The post drew tens of thousands of views and sparked a wide range of responses from across Mzansi, with some finding it funny, others feeling genuinely moved, and a few pushing back entirely.

Netizens Weighs In on Kaybee's Post

The reaction section quickly filled up with voices from all sides.

@ManChriz54 kept things grounded, writing:

"Women will still need money, Chief, even if you can become waistless trying to impress them."

@NDSWebDigital took a cheeky angle:

"They only hate your guts but not your D champ."

@MadikizelaThado was clearly not ready to make peace with the post:

"Kabelo, please delete this. I am hurt 😭😭😭😭"

Meanwhile, @AsaMelekh stood firmly in Kaybee's corner:

"Thanks, Kabelo. Never live to impress a woman. There's no reward for that, my G. Just be yourself."

Adding another layer to the online conversation, a video of Metro FM hosts dancing resurfaced memories of Kaybee's ex and baby mama, Zola Mhlongo.

Fans noticed Zola in the clip wearing a black dress, with many in the comments suggesting that Kaybee had fumbled a good thing, turning his candid post into a broader discussion about his personal life.

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Source: YEN.com.gh