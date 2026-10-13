Jackie Appiah took to Instagram on October 13, 2026, to mark her son Damien Agyemang's birthday with an emotional message

The Ghanaian actress described Damien as her blessing, pride and joy, and offered prayers for his future in her tribute

Fans flooded the comments to celebrate Damien Agyemang, reacting to how much the young man has grown

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Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has publicly celebrated her son, Damien Agyemang, on his birthday, sharing a tender tribute alongside recent photos that left fans marvelling at how much he has grown.

Damien Agyemang, Jackie Appiah son, looking all grown as his mother marks his birthday with a touching message. Image credit: Jackie Appiah

Source: Facebook

The actress posted on her Instagram page on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, giving followers a fresh glimpse of Damien Agyemang, who cut a noticeably mature figure in the images.

For someone who has largely kept her family life out of the public eye throughout her career, the post offered a rare and touching window into their mother-and-son bond.

Jackie Appiah's birthday message to Damien

In her tribute, Jackie Appiah poured out her heart, writing:

"Happy Birthday, my Son❤️, @damienagyemang. My blessing, my pride and joy! ❤️🙏🏽 May God protect you, guide your steps, bless you with wisdom, good health, favour, and endless happiness. May His grace follow you all the days of your life, and may you continue to grow into the amazing man He created you to be. Mommy loves you always! ❤️🎂"

She followed that up with a second, lighter note:

"I'm proud of the Man you have become❤️, but you'll always be my baby boy lol😂❤️"

Damien is Jackie's only child from her previous marriage to Peter Agyemang.

Over the years, fans have caught only occasional glimpses of him through birthday posts and special occasion snapshots shared by his mother, making each appearance something of an event in itself.

The Instagram post by Jackie Appiah is below.

Fans react to Jackie Appiah's birthday post

YEN.com.gh compiled reactions from fans who flooded the comments section to celebrate Damien alongside his proud mother.

@feimatabee wrote:

"A mother's joy😍 see how handsome he looks."

@isioma_yocambel said:

"Chai ❤️Happy birthday, grown man. God bless you always."

@chiomzyuche commented:

"Happy birthday to him 🥳 wishing him many more wonderful years ahead 🙏❤️."

@sarah_onogen added:

"Happy birthday to him🔥🔥❤️"

Jackie Appiah celebrates mother's 80th birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Jackie Appiah’s rare tribute to her mother, whom she celebrated on her 80th birthday with photos shared on Instagram.

The post drew warm wishes from fans and fellow entertainers.

Appiah is known for keeping her family life private, making the rare glimpse especially meaningful to followers. Her mother’s milestone birthday brought a personal side of the actress into view.

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Source: YEN.com.gh