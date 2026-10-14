Days after Zimbabwean tycoon Wicknell Chivayo was laid to rest, his ex-wife Sonja posted a video showing a lighthearted moment with their children

Chivayo died in a helicopter crash that also claimed the lives of his new wife, Lucy Muteke, and three others, leaving his children without a father

Thousands of followers reacted emotionally to the clip, urging Sonja to keep the children safe as they grieve

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Sonja, ex-wife of the late Zimbabwean tycoon Wicknell Chivayo, gave her followers a tender glimpse into her life with their children just days after his burial, posting a warm and playful video that resonated deeply with thousands of viewers still processing the tragedy.

Sonja shared a playful video with her children days after Wicknell Chivayo’s burial, prompting emotional reactions and pleas from followers to keep them safe. Image credit: @sonja.louise/TikTok

Source: UGC

Chivayo, one of Zimbabwe's most prominent and controversial businessmen, died in a helicopter crash alongside his new wife, Lucy Muteke, and three other people.

The loss left his children bereft and the public closely watching how those nearest to him were holding up.

Sonja races with her kids

In the TikTok clip posted on October 13, 2026, Sonja filmed herself outdoors in what appeared to be a casual afternoon outing with her children near a tennis court.

The footage opens with her announcing that she has been "recruited" by the kids for a run, before the group breaks into a cheerful back-and-forth over the stakes.

"So if I win, what happens? I'll give you 20 bucks. You'll give me 20 bucks. Do you have 20 bucks? Okay, cool," she said, laughing as they prepared to race.

The undated footage, removed from social media, struck a chord with viewers who were moved to see the children smiling and active despite their devastating loss.

Many who watched the clip also used the comments section to appeal directly to Sonja, urging her to ensure the children are well looked after now that their father is no longer with them.

Fans urge Sonja to keep kids safe

The emotional reactions poured in quickly, reflecting both admiration for Sonja's strength and genuine concern for her children's well-being as they face life without their father.

@mama middy said:

"In love with your accent. 🥰🥰"

@Gogo Watinozw said:

"Keep them safe; God will help you."

@user9240518811106 said:

"Take care of them, please, so that they don't miss their father."

@Fidza said:

"She is very happy."

@God Almighty 🙏 said:

"I love all about you. Be blessed."

@Kellykelly said:

"You are doing a great thing."

@Mother of Boyz said:

"Sonja is such a natural beauty."

The outpouring spoke to something raw and real: a community holding its breath for grieving children, finding a sliver of comfort in one mother's quiet determination to keep their world as normal and full of laughter as she possibly can.

The TikTok post below captures another heartwarming moment between Sonja and her children.

Funeral speech from Wicknell's ex-wife moves many

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sonja, the ex-wife of Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo and the mother of his only children, left mourners in tears at his funeral after a friend read out a heartfelt address she had prepared on her behalf.

Sonja did not take to the podium herself, but the message she composed carried enough weight to bring the room to silence.

Delivered in Shona, the speech wove together themes of motherhood, forgiveness, and the future of the children she and Chivayo shared.

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Source: YEN.com.gh