The family of late gospel singer Toluwanisings spoke out against a fraudulent fundraising post circulating on social media

A fake memorial post urged the public to donate money for the singer's wife and children he allegedly left behind

The family denied authorising any fundraiser and called on followers to report the page behind the scam

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The family of late Nigerian gospel singer Toluwanisings has publicly denounced a fraudulent memorial fundraiser that spread widely on social media, warning followers not to donate money to the campaign.

The family of late gospel singer Toluwanisings spoke out against a fraudulent fundraising post circulating on social media

Source: Facebook

In a statement published on the singer's official Instagram page on Thursday, 15 October 2026, the family confirmed they had not authorised any fundraising effort and made clear that any legitimate announcement would come exclusively through that account.

The fraudulent post had been circulating online under the heading "In Loving Memory: Minister O' Bayonile (Toluwanisi)" and urged members of the public to contribute funds. The appeal claimed donations would support the wife and children the late singer left behind.

The post read: "As we honour the life and memory of our dear friend, we are raising funds to support the wife and children he leaves behind. Your kindness will help provide care, comfort and practical support during this difficult time. Please give what you can. Every contribution matters."

The appeal was crafted to exploit public sympathy and goodwill towards the late singer's community, with the individuals behind it appearing to rely on the emotional weight of bereavement to solicit money under false pretences.

Family Calls on Followers to Report the Page

In their response, the family issued an unambiguous denial and a direct request for action, writing: "This is not true, please. Please let's report this page massively."

The statement served a dual purpose, both discrediting the fraudulent campaign and mobilising the singer's supporters to collectively flag the page responsible for the scam.

The family's intervention underscores a growing concern about online fraud that specifically targets grieving communities in the aftermath of a public figure's death, with scammers increasingly using emotional appeals tied to real events to extract money from unsuspecting donors.

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Source: YEN.com.gh