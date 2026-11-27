Minister Hannatu Musawa made the Edochie family home her first stop after landing in Enugu on Friday

Musawa sat with Pete Edochie's widow, Josephine, and delivered a personal message from President Tinubu

The veteran actor died in the early hours of Wednesday, November 27, 2026, aged 79, after battling prostate cancer

A federal minister arrived in Enugu with one destination already fixed in her mind: the home of a grieving family mourning one of Nigeria's greatest screen legends.

President Tinubu's minister Hannatu Musawa visits Pete Edochie’s family home in Enugu, delivering President Tinubu’s condolences after the legendary actor’s death, aged 79. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy Hannatu Musawa paid a condolence visit to the Edochie family residence in Enugu on Friday, November 27, 2026, days after the death of veteran actor Pete Edochie.

She shared footage of the visit on her social media page, showing her seated beside the actor's widow, Josephine, in what appeared to be a quiet, heartfelt exchange.

Musawa made clear that visiting the Edochie household was her very first priority after touching down in Enugu, a signal of how seriously the federal government regarded the occasion. Speaking directly to the family, she delivered condolences on behalf of President Bola Tinubu.

"On arriving in Enugu this morning, my first stop was the home of the late legendary actor, Pete Edochie, to commiserate with his family and convey the condolences of Mr President. His passing is a great loss to the nation. However, his legacy will live on through his art, the stories he told and the many lives he touched. May his soul rest in peace," Musawa wrote.

The X post below contains a video showing Pete Edochie's widow and children receiving President Tinubu's appointee.

Pete Edochie's passing

Pete Edochie passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, November 25, 2026, at 12:30 am in Enugu.

He was 79 years old. His son, Leo Edochie, released an official family statement confirming the news and sharing that the screen legend had been living with prostate cancer for some time before his death.

Edochie leaves behind an extraordinary artistic legacy. He is best remembered for his portrayal of Okonkwo in the television adaptation of Chinua Achebe's Things Fall Apart, a performance widely regarded as one of the defining roles in African television history.

Across decades of work, he earned a reputation as one of the most commanding and respected figures in Nigerian and indeed continental cinema.

Streaming giant Netflix mourns Pete Edochie with a special message on Facebook. Photo source: Netflix

Source: Facebook

Netflix mourns Pete Edochie with special message

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that streaming giant Netflix has mourned Nollywood legend Pete Edochie with a special message on social media.

Pete Edochie died at about 12:30 am on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, in Enugu, following a prolonged illness.

His son, Leo Pete Edochie, announced the news in a statement on behalf of the family. Edochie became a household name across Africa after playing Okonkwo in the TV adaptation of Chinua Achebe's Things Fall Apart.

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Source: YEN.com.gh