Popular Nigerian pastor Prophet Dr O. Olakuleyin shared a heartfelt message on Facebook on Thursday, October 15, 2026, following Toluwanisings' death

The pastor described the gospel singer's passing as a reminder of life's fleeting nature and urged people to reflect on where they would spend eternity

Olakuleyin also expressed personal grief over the loss of Toluwanisings' voice, describing the singer's talent in an emotional tribute

Popular Nigerian pastor Prophet Dr O. Olakuleyin has spoken out following the death of gospel singer Toluwanisings, using the tragedy to deliver a sobering message about life, mortality and eternity.

Nigerian pastor Prophet Olakuleyin sends a strong message after Toluwanisings' death. Image credit: Toluwanisings

Source: Facebook

The pastor addressed his followers through a Facebook post on Thursday, October 15, 2026, framing the singer's passing as a moment for collective reflection rather than simply mourning.

Olakuleyin's message on death and eternity

In his post, Prophet Olakuleyin drew a parallel between Toluwanisings' death and the broader truth that no person knows when their time on earth will end.

He urged people to shift their focus away from worldly pursuits and think seriously about their eternal destination.

"Toluwanisings’ death is a message to everyone, like other people’s deaths 😭 😭 💔 💔 The reality of life will be done to all of us. The most important thing is where you will spend eternity. It is just a reminder that every second, we are getting closer to our end in this world of vanity," he wrote.

Beyond the spiritual message, the pastor appeared visibly affected by the loss of the singer's vocal gift.

"That voice.... Omohh," he wrote, conveying his grief through a brief but emotionally loaded expression.

Olakuleyin speaks on the nature of death

Olakuleyin also turned his attention to the unpredictable nature of death, noting that it often arrives on an unremarkable day, interrupting plans that will never be completed, while the world carries on regardless.

"Another day to remind you that your death will come on an ordinary day in the middle of unfinished plans, and the world will continue without you. So live a little!" he added.

His post joined a wave of emotional tributes from fans, fellow gospel ministers and public figures who have been mourning Toluwanisings since news of the gospel singer's passing broke.

The pastor's reflections resonated with many who see the death as a call to cherish the time they have and consider what truly matters.

The Facebook post by Prophet Olakuleyin is below.

Woli Agba pays tribute to Toluwanisings

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Nigerian gospel singer Toluwanisings’ death and comedian Woli Agba’s tribute to him.

Hours before his death, Toluwanisings reportedly shared a WhatsApp message urging people to apologise, set aside pride and cherish their relationships.

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Source: YEN.com.gh