Cer Collins, a close friend of Jamaican actor Ja'Toi, confirmed the actor's passing in a Facebook post on Monday, November 16, 2026

Ja'Toi was best known for his cameo in the 2001 film Baby Boy and his professional ties to director John Singleton

Collins disclosed that the last time he heard Ja'Toi's voice was on November 1, when the actor left him a voice message

Cer Collins, a close friend of Jamaican actor and former entertainment executive Ja'Toi, has confirmed the actor's death through an emotional tribute shared on Facebook on Monday, 16 November 2026.

Jamaican actor Ja'Toi's death confirmed by friend who shares their final conversation. Image credit: Curtdogg

Source: Facebook

Ja'Toi had earlier been reported dead by Gaye Magazine, but Collins' post marked the first personal confirmation from someone close to the actor. In his tribute, Collins wrote:

"Just got the devastating news about my friend, the Legendary Jamaica Ja'Toi!"

The final message Ja'Toi left behind

Among the most poignant details Collins shared was an account of his last communication with the late Jamaican actor. He revealed that Ja'Toi had sent him a voice message on 1 November 2026, with no particular reason other than to express his love.

"The last time I heard his voice was November 1st; he left me a message just to say 'I Love You'. (as we often did)," Collins wrote.

Reflecting on the fragility of life, he continued:

"More often than not these days we are reminded on social media that this journey called 'LIFE' is one none of us can control." He added that even when one accepts the inevitability of death, it offers little comfort when someone dear passes.

Collins also spoke of the bond the two shared, mourning not just the man but the relationship itself.

"I will miss our conversations, our random texts and our infinity for each other," he wrote.

Before closing his tribute with the words:

"Rest easy, my Beautiful, till we meet again. 'I Love You Too'. No More Pain, No More Pain."

Ja'Toi's career and bond with John Singleton

Ja'Toi rose to wider recognition after appearing in 'Baby Boy', the 2001 American drama directed by the late John Singleton.

Beyond his brief but memorable screen presence, he also served as Singleton's executive assistant, forging a close professional relationship with the celebrated filmmaker.

The circumstances surrounding Ja'Toi's death, including the cause, have not been officially disclosed.

The Facebook post by Ja'Toi's post is below.

Hwang Jang-Lee dies at 81

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Hwang Jang-Lee, the Korean martial arts actor who gained worldwide recognition for his roles in classic films alongside Jackie Chan.

His fast, disciplined kicks made him one of martial arts cinema’s most memorable villains, particularly as Thunderleg in Drunken Master.

Tributes have remembered not only his screen performances but also his efforts to promote Korean taekwondo around the world.

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Source: YEN.com.gh