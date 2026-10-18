The UK Home Office updated its immigration rules for the Hong Kong British National (Overseas) visa route

Dependent children on the BN(O) route no longer need to complete the standard five-year residency period to qualify for settlement

The updated guidelines also clarified how caseworkers should handle applications from parents with different visa expiry dates

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The UK Home Office has revised its immigration rules to ease the path to permanent settlement for children whose parents hold a Hong Kong British National (Overseas), or BN(O), visa.

Under the updated caseworker guidance, dependent children attached to the BN(O) route are no longer required to complete the five years of continuous residence that had previously been a standard condition for obtaining indefinite leave to remain in the United Kingdom.

UK lists one category of residents whose children can get settlement without the 5-year wait. Photo credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images.

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what the policy change means for BN(O) families

The revision specifically targets younger dependants. Adult applicants on the BN(O) route remain subject to the full five-year qualifying period before they can apply for permanent settlement, but children will no longer face the same lengthy wait.

The adjustment removes a significant barrier for families who had been navigating the route together but faced an uneven set of requirements depending on the applicant's age.

The updated rules were formalised through revisions to the official guidance documents used by Home Office caseworkers.

Additional clarifications in the updated guidelines

Beyond the change for minors, the revised documentation also addresses two other areas that had previously created uncertainty for applicants and officials alike.

First, the guidelines now provide clearer direction on how to process applications from families where each parent holds a BN(O) visa with a different expiry date, a scenario that had not been explicitly covered before.

Second, the update confirms that individuals already living in the United Kingdom on a standard visitor visa are not automatically barred from switching onto the BN(O) pathway. Holding a visitor permission does not, by itself, disqualify a person from applying for the BN(O) route.

The changes reflect a broader effort by the Home Office to streamline the settlement process for Hong Kong nationals who relocated to the United Kingdom under the BN(O) scheme, which was introduced to offer a route to residency and eventual citizenship following political changes in Hong Kong.

UK closes 2 pathways foreigners

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported earlier that the UK Home Office laid document HC 584 before Parliament, introducing amendments across more than 20 immigration appendices.

The changes removed several Tier 1 Entrepreneur extension options and tightened rules on how applications were counted and dated.

Most of the new rules took effect on 8 October 2026, with further rollouts scheduled through December 2026.

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Source: YEN.com.gh