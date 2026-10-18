Sweden's Migration Agency rolled out a reformed framework in October targeting family members of long-term EU residents

The updated rules narrowed the definition of qualifying family members, with children above a certain age losing automatic coverage

Relatives who no longer qualify under the new criteria may need to explore separate visa routes to join sponsors in Sweden

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Sweden has tightened the rules around family reunification for relatives of people who hold long-term resident status granted by another European Union member state, introducing stricter eligibility criteria that took effect in October.

The Swedish Migration Agency implemented the revised framework as part of a broader effort to bring immigration pathways into closer alignment with specific administrative thresholds.

Sweden lists 3 new requirements for family members to get long-term residence permits. Photo credit: picture alliance & mirsad sarajlic/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The changes affect how family connections are assessed and significantly narrow the categories of relatives who can successfully apply for a dependent residence permit under this route.

Sweden's definition of family members

One of the most notable shifts concerns the definition of who qualifies as a family member. Under the previous, broader guidelines, a wider circle of relatives could be included in an application.

The updated rules have changed that, with the agency confirming that "children above a certain age no longer automatically covered" under the revised criteria.

Financial thresholds and dependent age limits have also been introduced alongside the definitional changes, adding further conditions that applicants must satisfy before a permit can be granted.

What the Changes Mean for applicants

For relatives who previously relied on the broader definitions to obtain a dependent permit, the new rules may close off what was once a straightforward pathway.

The Swedish Migration Agency has indicated that those who no longer qualify under the reformed framework may need to consider alternative visa routes or separate legal provisions if they wish to reside in Sweden alongside their sponsoring family member.

Applicants are advised to carefully review both the financial requirements and the age thresholds that now form part of the assessment process, as these details will determine which relatives remain eligible and which must seek other options.

The changes reflect Sweden's ongoing efforts to refine the legal conditions attached to long-term residency and the dependent permits associated with it, particularly for individuals whose sponsors originally obtained their status in a different EU country before moving to Sweden.

Sweden lists 21 permit-exempt occupations

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Sweden's government had confirmed that most non-EU/EEA citizens needed a work permit, but several specific groups were exempt from this requirement.

The Swedish Migration Agency listed over 20 occupational categories that could work in Sweden without a work permit, each with different time limits.

Applicants themselves were responsible for determining whether they qualified for an exemption, and the agency advised applying when in doubt.

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Source: YEN.com.gh