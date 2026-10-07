The UK government is considering a fresh immigration update that could affect foreign workers living and working in the country.

The proposed changes have triggered debate within the government and attracted strong reactions from several groups.

The latest development could have important implications for migrants working towards a more permanent future in the UK

The UK government is considering changes to the rules governing when foreign nationals can qualify for permanent residency.

The proposed immigration reforms have generated significant debate within the governing Labour Party, with more than 100 MPs, trade unions and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner reportedly raising concerns about aspects of the plans.

UK Government, led by Prime Minister Andy Burngam and his deputy, Angela Rayner, sets to introduce new permanent residency rules for foreign workers. Photo credit: Leon Neal/Getty Images.

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UK Justice Secretary Alex Norris has defended the government's decision to take more time before finalising the reforms, insisting there is no division within Cabinet over the proposals.

Norris denies Cabinet division over immigration reforms

Norris addressed the issue during an interview on GB News on Sunday, October 4, 2026, amid reports that the proposed changes to indefinite leave to remain rules were being reconsidered.

The interview became tense when the presenter questioned whether Rayner was effectively overriding Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood on migration policy.

Norris rejected the suggestion, saying the government operates through collective Cabinet decision-making under Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

He maintained that Mahmood remains responsible for immigration policy, while the wider government has a role in reviewing major policy decisions.

"She runs our immigration policy," Norris said of Mahmood, before explaining that the government's decisions are made collectively.

UK Government faces pressure over proposed residency rules

The proposed reforms centre on how long foreign nationals would have to live in the UK before becoming eligible for permanent residency.

The planned tightening of the rules has faced opposition from sections of Labour's ranks, trade unions and others who have raised concerns about the potential impact on migrants already living and working in the UK.

More than 100 MPs have reportedly expressed opposition to aspects of the proposed changes, adding pressure on the government as it considers the responses received during its consultation.

On-screen captions during the GB News interview referred to the immigration reforms as being "watered down" and suggested that the Home Secretary could rethink parts of the plans.

Alex Norris explains delay in final decision

Norris defended the government's decision not to rush the final announcement, pointing to the large number of responses received during the consultation.

He argued that the government needed to consider the views submitted before reaching a final position.

"We need to do right by people to make sure we're getting that best balance for the British public," he said.

Norris added that he would not want members of the public to believe consultations were carried out with decisions already made.

The Justice Secretary, who previously served as a minister in the Home Office, said the final immigration policy would reflect the position of the government as a whole.

He said the government's final position would "reflect the whole view of the whole government" and would be announced in due course.

The development could have implications for foreign workers and other migrants in the UK who are working towards obtaining permanent residency under the country's existing immigration rules.

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UK sets Skilled Worker visa salary threshold

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the UK Home Office had published the exact salary conditions foreign nationals had to meet to qualify for a Skilled Worker visa.

Applicants had to earn at least £41,700 per year or the going rate for their occupation, whichever figure was higher.

Certain applicants, including those extending an existing Skilled Worker visa, could qualify under a lower salary threshold.

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Source: YEN.com.gh