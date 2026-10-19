Canada's Express Entry system has introduced salary-based criteria that can boost a foreign worker's chances of securing permanent residency

The scheme targets skilled workers earning above specific wage thresholds, with higher salaries unlocking additional immigration points

Applicants who meet Canada's salary benchmarks could gain a competitive edge in the Comprehensive Ranking System draw pool

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Canada has outlined specific salary thresholds under its Express Entry immigration system that could give foreign workers an advantage in their bid for permanent residency.

The federal government's Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) awards bonus points to candidates whose wages meet or exceed particular benchmarks.

Canada updates Express Entry system to reward top-earning global talent. Photo credit: Dave Chan/Getty Images.

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These additional points can meaningfully improve an applicant's overall score, increasing the likelihood of receiving an invitation to apply for permanent residency.

How salary affects Canada express entry points

Under the current framework, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) assesses candidates not only on education, age, and language ability but also on the strength of a job offer and accompanying salary.

Workers whose earnings fall within the higher salary bands stand to gain more points compared with those earning at or near the minimum qualifying wage.

Canada has identified three broad salary levels relevant to the points calculation. Workers earning at the lower threshold may qualify for a modest boost, while those in the mid-range and upper-range salary bands can earn progressively more points.

The exact number of bonus points awarded depends on how a candidate's offered wage compares to the national or provincial median wage for the role in question.

Why the wage criterion matters for applicants

The salary-linked points mechanism reflects Canada's broader goal of attracting highly skilled workers who are likely to contribute significantly to the economy.

Candidates with higher-paying job offers are generally considered more economically established, making them attractive prospects under the points-based system.

For prospective immigrants already working in Canada on a work permit, or those with a valid job offer from a Canadian employer, ensuring that the role's salary is accurately documented is essential.

Even a small increase in CRS points can be the difference between receiving an invitation to apply in a competitive draw and waiting several additional rounds.

Candidates are advised to review IRCC's official guidelines carefully and, where necessary, seek professional immigration advice to understand precisely how their salary level translates into CRS points before submitting a profile to the Express Entry pool.

Canada unveils fast-track PR route

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Canada's immigration authority had announced significant changes to the Express Entry Comprehensive Ranking System, which were set to take effect on 3 November 2026.

The updated system was designed to award additional CRS points to foreign workers with eligible Canadian work experience or a qualifying high-wage job offer.

Candidates already in the Express Entry pool were expected to have their scores automatically recalculated, though some were required to update their profiles before the deadline.

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Source: YEN.com.gh