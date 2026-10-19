Canada's immigration authority announced significant changes to the Express Entry Comprehensive Ranking System, set to take effect on 3 November 2026

The updated system will award additional CRS points to foreign workers with eligible Canadian work experience or a qualifying high-wage job offer

Candidates already in the Express Entry pool will have their scores automatically recalculated, but some must update their profiles before the deadline

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has announced an overhaul of the Express Entry Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS), with the new rules coming into force on 3 November 2026.

The announcement was made on 16 October 2026 in Kitchener, Ontario, and introduces additional points for foreign workers who hold eligible Canadian work experience or a qualifying job offer in a high-wage occupation.

Canada’s Express Entry CRS changes add points for eligible work experience and high-wage job offers from 3 November 2026 Image credit: DAVE CHAN, Nitat Termmee/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Target sectors include engineering, health care, skilled trades, technology, and education.

Four conditions applicants must satisfy

Foreign workers seeking to benefit from the boosted points must meet all four criteria set out by IRCC. They must possess eligible Canadian work experience and hold a qualifying job offer in a high-wage occupation, such as roles in engineering, electrical trades, health services, or technology.

The occupation in question must also carry a median wage of at least 1.3 times the median wage of the broader Canadian workforce. Finally, candidates must be enrolled in Express Entry through one of four designated programmes: the Federal Skilled Worker Programme, the Federal Skilled Trades Programme, the Canadian Experience Class, or the Provincial Nominee Programme.

IRCC clarified that the wage threshold is calculated against the typical earnings for an entire occupation category, not the individual candidate's personal salary. The authority will maintain and regularly update its list of qualifying occupations using data drawn from the Job Bank, the Labour Force Survey, and the Census of Population.

What changes for existing applicants

Candidates already sitting in the Express Entry pool will have their scores recalculated automatically under the revised framework, specifically for the work experience component.

However, those wishing to claim points linked to a qualifying job offer must update their profiles before 3 November 2026 to be considered. IRCC noted that the recalculation process could take up to two weeks, during which invitation rounds will be paused.

In a separate but related change, a labour market impact assessment will no longer be required for a job offer to qualify for the new Express Entry points under the Federal Skilled Worker Programme and the Federal Skilled Trades Programme. IRCC said it will continue to verify the authenticity of job offers and their compliance with programme requirements.

Minister of Immigration Lena Metlege Diab said the reforms were designed to sharpen Canada's competitiveness in the global race for skilled talent. "Canada is competing globally for people with the skills we need to build a prosperous economy and stronger public services," she said.

"These changes will help us identify, attract and retain the skilled newcomers who are best positioned to succeed in Canada, while making the Express Entry system more targeted and responsive to our labour market needs."

Canada issues 2,500 permanent residence invitations

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada had outlined a new pathway to permanent residence for thousands of skilled migrants.

This comes after Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) released 2,500 invitations to apply through its Express Entry system on Thursday, October 15.

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Source: YEN.com.gh