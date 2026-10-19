The UK government published a list of 70 shortage occupations that foreign workers are eligible to apply for

The roles span several industries, including healthcare, engineering, and construction, with varying salary thresholds

Eligible applicants must meet specific visa and salary requirements to qualify for positions on the shortage list

The United Kingdom has published a list of 70 occupations open to foreign nationals as the country continues to grapple with a significant shortage of workers across key industries.

The list, released by UK authorities, outlines roles in sectors ranging from healthcare and engineering to construction and information technology.

UK Government releases the salaries for 70 jobs that foreigners can apply for amid its shortage of workers. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Each position comes with a defined minimum salary that applicants must meet to qualify under the country's skilled worker visa framework.

Roles and salary thresholds on the shortage list

Among the roles featured on the list are civil engineers, with advertised salaries starting from £34,000 (equivalent to GH₵530,851.18) annually, alongside roles such as secondary school teachers, whose salaries begin at approximately £30,000 (GH₵468,398.10) per year.

Healthcare professionals, including nurses and paramedics, also appear prominently, reflecting the continued pressure on the National Health Service.

Other positions on the list include welders, bricklayers, and electricians, highlighting demand in the construction and trades sectors.

IT and software development roles are also listed, with some positions carrying salary thresholds well above the general minimum, in some cases exceeding £40,000 per year.

How foreigners can apply for UK shortage jobs

Foreign nationals interested in any of the listed roles must apply through the UK's skilled worker visa route.

To be eligible, applicants need a confirmed job offer from a UK-based employer that holds a valid sponsorship licence.

The offered salary must meet or exceed the threshold set for that specific occupation.

Applicants are also required to demonstrate a sufficient level of English language proficiency and meet other standard immigration requirements.

The visa grants successful candidates the right to live and work in the UK, with the possibility of applying for settlement after a qualifying period.

The release of the list reflects growing concern among UK employers about domestic labour supply.

Several industries have flagged recruitment difficulties, citing an insufficient number of qualified local candidates to fill essential roles.

The UK Home Office periodically reviews and updates the shortage occupation list in line with labour market assessments, meaning the roles and their associated conditions can change.

Prospective applicants are advised to consult official UK government guidance to confirm the most current requirements before making any applications.

UK publishes 70 jobs for foreigners

Earlier, YEN.com.gh had reported that the United Kingdom government had officially published a temporary shortage list naming 70 job roles open to foreign nationals seeking to work in Britain.

The listed roles spanned sectors including construction, engineering, finance, information technology, and logistics, with salaries starting from £25,000.

Applicants and employers faced a critical deadline, as new sponsorships for roles on the list could not be issued after 31 December 2026.

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Source: YEN.com.gh