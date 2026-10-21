The US government updated its list of countries whose nationals must pay a visa bond before entering the United States

Citizens from 50 nations, including several African countries, are affected by the new visa bond requirement

The bond amounts vary by nationality, with some citizens required to pay as much as $15,000 as a condition of entry

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The United States government has published an updated list of 50 countries whose citizens are required to pay a visa bond before they can be granted entry into the country.

The policy, which applies to nationals of nations considered high-risk for visa overstays, requires affected travellers to deposit a sum of money with the US government as a financial guarantee that they will depart the country before their visa expires.

US government lists 50 countries whose citizens are subject to visa bonds. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Which countries are on the US visa bond list?

The updated list includes citizens from several African nations, alongside countries from Asia, the Middle East, and the Caribbean.

Nations flagged on the list are those whose nationals have historically recorded high rates of visa overstays or irregular migration to the United States.

Bond amounts differ depending on the applicant's country of origin, ranging from a few thousand dollars to as much as $15,000 in some cases.

The funds are held by the government and refunded only if the visa holder complies with the terms of their stay and departs on time.

How the visa bond process works

Under the scheme, applicants from listed countries who are applying for non-immigrant visas, such as tourist or business visas, may be required to pay the bond in addition to meeting all standard visa requirements.

Failure to depart before the visa expires means the bond is forfeited.

The policy is part of a broader US immigration enforcement strategy aimed at reducing the number of individuals who remain in the country beyond their permitted period of stay.

Officials have framed the bond requirement as a deterrent rather than a ban, allowing citizens of affected countries to still travel to the United States provided they can meet the financial condition.

Travellers from the listed countries are advised to check their specific bond requirement through official US government channels before applying for a visa, as the amounts can vary significantly from one nationality to another.

US warns against two West African borders

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported earlier that the US had updated its travel advisories for Benin and Togo in 2026, flagging specific northern border areas as extremely dangerous for American citizens.

Both advisories cited terrorism, kidnapping, and violent crime as primary threats in zones bordering Burkina Faso, Niger, and Nigeria.

US government employees in both countries faced overnight travel bans and required special authorisation to enter several restricted northern zones.

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Source: YEN.com.gh