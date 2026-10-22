The Australian government announced a reduction in visa fees targeting citizens from 23 specific countries

The new policy covers several African and developing nations, aiming to ease travel access to Australia

The fee changes are set to affect thousands of applicants who previously faced higher visa costs

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The Australian government has announced a reduction in visa application fees for citizens of 23 countries, in a move that is expected to make travel to Australia more accessible for thousands of people across the globe.

The policy adjustment lowers the financial barrier that many applicants from developing nations have historically faced when applying for Australian visas, with the changes applying to a specific group of countries identified by Australian authorities.

Australian government reduces visa fees for citizens of 23 countries. Photo credit: Ryan Murphy & LuapVision/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Countries covered by the reduced visa fees

The 23 countries included in the fee reduction span several regions, with a notable number drawn from Africa and other parts of the developing world.

While the full list has been published by Australian immigration authorities, the move signals a deliberate effort by Canberra to broaden engagement with nations that have traditionally seen lower visa approval rates and higher application costs relative to local income levels.

The reduction is applicable to specific visa categories, and eligible applicants from the listed countries will benefit from the lower rates when submitting their applications through the official Australian immigration portal.

What the policy change means for applicants

For many citizens in the 23 affected countries, the cost of applying for an Australian visa has long been a significant obstacle.

The revised fee structure is intended to bring those costs down to a more manageable level, potentially encouraging greater movement of students, workers, tourists, and family visitors between Australia and the listed nations.

Australian immigration policy has seen a series of reforms in recent years, with the government seeking to balance border security with broader economic and diplomatic goals.

This latest change reflects a continuing effort to modernise the country's visa framework and make it more responsive to the needs of international applicants.

Prospective applicants are advised to verify their country's inclusion on the full list and confirm the applicable visa category through Australia's Department of Home Affairs before submitting an application.

Australia publishes skills visa eligible occupations

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported that Australia had released its Core Skills Occupational List, which named 456 roles eligible for employer-sponsored migration.

The list spanned sectors including engineering, ICT, health services, education, and skilled trades such as carpentry and plumbing.

Immigration experts said workers whose jobs appeared on the list had a clear pathway if their employer was willing to sponsor them.

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Source: YEN.com.gh