Australia Lists 1 Condition for Citizens of 23 Countries to Get Cheaper Visas

Australia announced a reduced visa fee arrangement targeting citizens from 23 specific countries

The Australian government attached a single key condition that applicants must meet to access the discounted visa

The policy has drawn attention from travellers and migration observers across the affected nations

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Australia has introduced a concessional visa fee arrangement for citizens of 23 countries, but applicants must meet one specific requirement to benefit from the reduced cost.

The Australian government confirmed that nationals from the listed countries can access cheaper visa fees, provided they hold a valid travel document issued by one of the qualifying nations.

Australia lists one condition for citizens of 23 countries to get cheaper visas. Photo credit: Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The concession is part of Australia's broader effort to manage migration inflows while maintaining accessible pathways for travellers from certain regions.

Which countries qualify for the reduced visa fee

The 23 countries covered under the arrangement span several continents, with a notable number drawn from Africa, Asia, and the Pacific.

Citizens from these nations are eligible for the lower fee, but the single condition attached is that applicants must apply from within their home country.

Those who submit their visa applications from a third country would not qualify for the concessional rate and would instead be required to pay the standard visa fee.

The policy is designed to encourage in-country applications, which Australian immigration authorities consider more straightforward to process and verify.

What the condition means for prospective applicants

For many citizens across the eligible countries, the requirement to apply from their country of origin is a practical consideration that could influence travel plans.

Those already abroad when they decide to apply for an Australian visa will not be covered by the reduced pricing, regardless of their nationality.

Australian immigration officials noted that the concessional fee structure is intended to remain accessible to genuine applicants who initiate the process at home, making it easier for people to plan and budget for their travel to Australia.

Prospective applicants from the 23 qualifying countries are advised to confirm their eligibility and review the full list of conditions directly through the official Australian Department of Home Affairs before submitting any application.

Australia publishes skills visa eligible occupations

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported that Australia had released its Core Skills Occupational List, which named 456 roles eligible for employer-sponsored migration.

The list spanned sectors including engineering, ICT, health services, education, and skilled trades such as carpentry and plumbing.

Immigration experts said workers whose jobs appeared on the list had a clear pathway if their employer was willing to sponsor them.

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Source: YEN.com.gh