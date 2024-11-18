Meet Chrisean Rock's siblings: Everything we know about her 11 siblings

Chrisean Rock is best known for her bold personality, music, and appearances on reality TV shows such as Baddies: South and Chrisean & Blueface: Crazy In Love. Her personal life often grabs headlines, especially her relationships with her large family. For instance, Chrisean Rock's siblings play significant roles in her reality TV career, and fans want to know more about them.

Chrisean Rock attends the 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards (L) and the premiere of "Baddies West" at Regal North Hollywood (R). Photo: Prince Williams, Robin L Marshall (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Chrisean Rock is a controversial figure. She hit the headlines in October 2024 after accusing her sister, Tesehki, of molesting her during their childhood. The allegations have generated interest in the sister's background and upbringing.

Real name Chrisean Eugenia Malone Gender Female Date of birth 14 March 2000 Age 24 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth West Baltimore, Maryland, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 141 Weight in kilograms 64 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Charla Tucker Father Eugene Arthur Malone Siblings 11 Children One School Santa Monica College Profession Rapper, television personality Net worth $2 million

Who is Chrisean Rock?

Chrisean Rock is an American rapper and reality television personality. She gained widespread recognition for appearing on the Zeus Network's reality series Baddies (2022-2023) and its spin-off, Blueface & Chrisean: Crazy In Love.

Chrisean Eugenia Malone was born on 14 March 2000 in West Baltimore, Maryland, USA. Her parents are Charla Tucker and Eugene Arthur Malone. Chrisean Rock's childhood featured significant challenges, as her mother battled drug addiction, and her father was in prison for the majority of her upbringing.

Chrisean Rock's siblings

What is Chrisean Rock's family background? Chrisean Rock has 11 siblings, seven biological and four half-siblings. They include:

1. Terence Dorsey (half-brother)

Terence Dorsey posing in Las Vegas (L) and at a store with some of his merchendise (R). Photo: @manofsteelsr on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth: 8 August 1981

8 August 1981 Profession: Athlete, motivational speaker, author, and publisher

Terence is the oldest child and is Charla Tucker's firstborn from a previous relationship. He is an athlete, a former player (lacrosse), a motivational speaker, an author, and a publisher. Some of Terence Dorsey's books include A Steel 22 Life: Terence Dorsey Edition, Volume 1 and A Steel 22 Life: Terence Dorsey Edition, Volume 2.

2. Unique Dorsey (half-sister)

Profession: Beautician

Chrisean Rock's eldest half-sister is Unique Dorsey. She is a beautician in Baltimore, Maryland, USA. Unique attended Arundel High School and the Community College of Baltimore County. She is a single mother of two.

3. Sierra Dorsey (half-sister)

Sierra Dorsey Malone is Chrisean Malone's third half-sister. Like some of Chrisean Rock's family members, she prefers to live a private life away from the limelight.

4. Terine Malone

Terine Malone poses for a selfie (L). She poses with her father Eugene Arthur Malone (R). Photo: @terine.malone.1 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth: 10 February 1987

Terine Malone is Charla, Eugene's first child and Chrisean Rock's eldest biological sister.

5. Eugene Malone Jr.

Date of birth: 21 December 1987

Eugene Charles Malone is Charla and Authur's second child and first son. He is reportedly serving a prison sentence at the Western Correctional Institution.

6. Obadiah Malone

Date of birth: 21 September 1991

21 September 1991 Profession: Artist

Obadiah "Mookie" Malone is Chrisean Rock's brother. According to Baltimore Witness, he was arrested in December 2022 and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

7. Tessa Manning Malone

Date of birth: 10 January 1990

10 January 1990 Profession: Chef

Tessa Manning Malone has followed in her father's footsteps by pursuing a career as a chef. She specialises in soul food. Tessa reportedly got married on 9 April 2006 and has six children.

8. Latifa Tesehki Malone

Tesehki attends the Los Angeles Premiere of "BADDIES EAST" at Harmony Gold in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Arnold Turner

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 22 May 1993

22 May 1993 Profession: Musician

Latifa "Tesehki" Malone is Chrisean Rock's sister. She is an R&B singer and reality TV star who has gained popularity by appearing on the Zeus Network's shows Baddies, including Baddies East, Baddies Caribbean, and Baddies Midwest. Tesehki is known for her hit songs, Real As Me, Thinking About You, and I Need Love.

9. Chasity Luella Malone

Chasity Luella Malone, Chrisean Rock's sister, poses outdoors with a rose flower. Photo: @femalemookie on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 27 October 1994

27 October 1994 Profession: Musician

Chasity, born in 1994, is Chrisean Malone's older sister. She is a mother of two and has reportedly served time at the Maryland Correctional Institute for Women.

10. Mookie Malone

Chrisean Rock reportedly has another biological brother, Mookie Malone. However, there is no information online about him other than his name.

11. Petey Tucker (half-brother)

Petey Tucker poses with Chrisean Rock (L). He poses alone (R). Photo: @cantguardpetey on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Profession: Athlete

Petey Tucker is the last born in the family. He is Chrisean's younger half-brother, who was born to Charla and Rufus Tucker. He is currently pursuing a football career.

FAQs

How many siblings does Chrisean Rock have? Chrisean Rock has a total of 11 siblings. Are all of Chrisean Rock's siblings biological? Chrisean Rock has seven biological siblings and four half-siblings. Who is Chrisean Rock's eldest sibling? Chrisean Rock's eldest sibling is Terence Dorsey, who is her half-brother. Does Chrisean Rock have any siblings in the entertainment industry? Her sister, Latifa "Tesehki" Malone, has ventured into reality TV and music. What are Chrisean Rock's siblings' names? They include Terence Dorsey, Unique Dorsey, Sierra Dorsey, Terine Malone, Eugene Malone, Obadiah Malone, Tessa Manning Malone, Latifa Teheski Malone, Chastity Malone, Petey Tucker, and Mookie Malone. Are any of Chrisean Rock's siblings involved in sports? Her half-brother Terence Dorsey was an active lacrosse player in high school and college. Chrisean's younger brother is pursuing a football career. Has any of Chrisean Rock's siblings faced legal issues? Her brothers Eugene Malone and Obadiah Malone are currently incarcerated (as of this writing). What happened between Chrisean Rock and Tesehki? Chrisean Rock made serious allegations against her older sister, Tesehki Malone, during the premiere of Baddies: Midwest on the Zeus Network. She claimed that Tesehki had molested her when she was seven years old.

Chrisean Rock's siblings have played a significant role in her life and career. She comes from a large family with 11 siblings. Some of her siblings, like Terence, have succeeded as authors, while others, like Tessa, have pursued culinary careers. Latifa "Tesehki" Malone has ventured into reality TV and the music industry.

