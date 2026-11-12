A TikTok video capturing the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's Accra residence at night has gone viral following his recent visit to the capital

The footage, filmed from inside a moving car, shows an illuminated building and a heavily gated compound with security personnel standing guard

The clip has drawn mixed reactions online, with some fans showering the king with blessings while others raised concerns about exposing his whereabouts

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A nighttime TikTok clip offering a glimpse of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's Accra residence has set Ghanaian social media alight, racking up significant attention after surfacing online.

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's massive Accra mansion is spotted in a viral video following his visit to the capital city. Photo source: Manhyia Palace, @zlatan8043/TikTok

Source: Facebook

The footage, posted by a Ghanaian netizen and member of the Ashanti King's entourage on TikTok, was captured from inside the premise and showed the large compound and several vehicles, including the Asantehene's vintage Rolls-Royce and a classic Mercedes-Benz 600 (W100) series in the parking lot.

The video showed a large, huge illuminated mansion set behind an imposing gated entrance, with security personnel visibly stationed at the perimeter.

The on-screen text "KOTOKO HENE" repeated throughout the clip reinforced who the property belongs to, while the low-key nighttime setting gave the footage an air of quiet grandeur.

Otumfuo's Accra residence turns heads

The clip emerged in the wake of the Asantehene's visit to Accra for a tour which has seen him attend the 65th Anniversary celebration of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) as the Distinguished Guest of Honour on Wednesday, November 11, 2026.

The sheer scale of Otumfuo's mansion and its compound has drawn admiring and curious reactions in equal measure.

The property's size and the visible security presence left little doubt about the status of its occupant.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who ascended to the Golden Stool in 1999, is one of Ghana's most revered traditional rulers and commands enormous respect across the country and beyond.

The Asantehene heads the Ashanti Kingdom, one of the most powerful traditional states in West Africa.

The TikTok video of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's mansion in Accra is below:

Reactions to Otumfuo's Accra mansion video

The video drew a range of responses from Ghanaians online, from warm tributes to pointed security concerns.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Rashid Halidu wrote:

"May God bless you and grant you health and more fruitful years filled with wisdom, knowledge and happiness."

Nana yaa sika said:

"Piawww 🙏🙏thank God."

DAAKYEHENE NANA APPIAH-KUBI IV commented:

"Breach of security, ooo, you're exposing the man's whereabouts."

Otumfuo visits Kufuor at Peduase

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Asantehene Otumfuo’s courtesy visit to former President John Agyekum Kufuor at his Peduase residence, where members of the Addo and Kufuor families welcomed him.

The visit drew attention to the families’ deep royal connections, including the Asantehene’s affectionate habit of addressing Kufuor as “Wofa”, meaning uncle.

It also followed Kufuor’s account that Otumfuo once gifted him a special stool, believing he would become president.

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Source: YEN.com.gh