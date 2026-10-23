US Ambassador Leo Brent Bozell III signalled that Washington could take additional punitive steps against Pretoria if bilateral tensions persist

Bozell stated that nearly two years of diplomatic engagement with the South African government had produced little meaningful progress

The US has outlined five specific conditions Pretoria must address before relations can improve, spanning land reform, farm attacks, and foreign policy

The United States has signalled that it may impose further punitive measures on South Africa if Pretoria continues to resist Washington's demands, intensifying an already fraught relationship between the two countries.

US envoy Leo Bozell cautions against more punitive measures against South Africa as Washington sets 5 conditions on land reform. Image credit: Kevin Dietsch, Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images, BBC

Source: UGC

US Ambassador Leo Brent Bozell III made the remarks during an interview with The Common Sense on Monday, October 19, 2026, citing nearly two years of diplomatic engagement that he said had yielded little progress.

"We've told the government that there were going to be next moves from the United States, and they're not going to be good for South Africa," Bozell said.

He added that Washington remained open to stronger ties but had yet to see Pretoria reciprocate.

"We want strong and lasting relations with the South African government. It needs to show it wants the same. So far, it has shown it cares for neither."

Visa restrictions already in effect

The ambassador's remarks follow a policy decision by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio last month, which introduced visa restrictions targeting individuals accused of enacting or enabling race-based discrimination.

The measures also apply to those linked to inciting violence or enabling land expropriation without compensation.

Bozell suggested these steps could precede broader action should diplomatic movement stall.

South Africa's 5 conditions from Washington

The US has set out five specific requirements it wants Pretoria to meaningfully address before the relationship can be repaired.

First, Washington is calling for farm attacks to be classified as a priority crime, with the Hawks tasked to investigate each case individually.

Second, the US is demanding that the African National Congress publicly and unequivocally condemn the "Kill the Boer, kill the Farmer" slogan in all its forms.

On land reform, Washington wants South Africa to prevent expropriation without fair market compensation and to ensure all legal avenues are exhausted before any seizure takes place.

US entities must also be exempted from Black Economic Empowerment requirements and other race-based legislation that Washington regards as non-tariff trade barriers.

Finally, the US is pressing South Africa to cut ties with Iran and other nations it considers adversaries, and to adopt a genuinely non-aligned foreign policy position.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has previously indicated his intention to respond to the American demands but has not committed to a specific timeframe for doing so.

The X post below provides more details on the US-South Africa tension.

US denies 12,000 citizenship applications in 3 months

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that more than 12,000 people were denied American citizenship within three months.

The figures were made public by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

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Source: YEN.com.gh