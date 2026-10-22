UK MP Vows to Halt Immigration from Third World Countries, Lists 3 African Nations
- British MP Rupert Lowe announced a plan to completely stop civilian immigration from a named list of developing countries
- Lowe set out the policy at the Restore Britain party conference on Saturday, October 3, 2026, calling it a 'red list'
- The party's wider programme includes deporting illegal migrants, abolishing the refugee system, and tightening citizenship rules
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British MP Rupert Lowe has declared that his Restore Britain party will move to end all civilian immigration into the United Kingdom from a specific group of developing nations, naming the countries openly during a speech at the party's conference on Saturday, 3 October 2026.
The Great Yarmouth MP identified Somalia, Sudan, Pakistan, Eritrea, Albania, Afghanistan, Iran, and Bangladesh as the countries that would fall under what he described as a "red list," under which their nationals would be barred from entering the UK entirely.
Lowe's 'red list' policy
"Immigration into Britain from the third world will end entirely," Lowe told the conference. He framed the proposal as a matter of national self-determination, adding: "We will implement our red list. We will do what any self-respecting nation should do. Discriminate."
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The statement positions Restore Britain well to the right of the mainstream immigration debate in Britain, which has largely centred on reducing net migration figures rather than imposing blanket bans on specific nationalities.
Lowe was sworn into the House of Commons on 9 July 2024 following his election victory in Great Yarmouth, and has since established himself as one of the more hardline voices on immigration policy in Parliament.
Restore Britain's wider immigration programme
Beyond the proposed entry ban, the party's programme covers several additional measures. These include the deportation of illegal migrants, the removal of lawfully resident foreign nationals who do not meet stringent conditions, the complete abolition of the existing refugee system, and a significant tightening of the pathway to British citizenship.
Lowe acknowledged during his speech that converting these commitments into law would require working through considerable legal and administrative obstacles, conceding that the proposals remain policy intentions rather than enacted legislation.
UK names groups of ex-military who can apply for settlement
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the United Kingdom had listed two groups of former military personnel who are eligible to apply for settlement.
The policy aims to cover overseas and Commonwealth nationals who completed service in the UK military.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie is the Head of the Diaspora Affairs Desk at YEN.com.gh, where he has worked since 2022. He has over eight years of journalism experience and holds a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the University of Cape Coast. Philip previously served as Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh and has also worked as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and a content writer for Scooper News. He also holds certificates in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh