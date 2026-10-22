British MP Rupert Lowe announced a plan to completely stop civilian immigration from a named list of developing countries

Lowe set out the policy at the Restore Britain party conference on Saturday, October 3, 2026, calling it a 'red list'

The party's wider programme includes deporting illegal migrants, abolishing the refugee system, and tightening citizenship rules

British MP Rupert Lowe has declared that his Restore Britain party will move to end all civilian immigration into the United Kingdom from a specific group of developing nations, naming the countries openly during a speech at the party's conference on Saturday, 3 October 2026.

The Great Yarmouth MP identified Somalia, Sudan, Pakistan, Eritrea, Albania, Afghanistan, Iran, and Bangladesh as the countries that would fall under what he described as a "red list," under which their nationals would be barred from entering the UK entirely.

Rupert Lowe says Restore Britain plans a 'red list' banning civilian immigration from eight named countries. Image credit: Richard Newstead, Leon Neal/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Lowe's 'red list' policy

"Immigration into Britain from the third world will end entirely," Lowe told the conference. He framed the proposal as a matter of national self-determination, adding: "We will implement our red list. We will do what any self-respecting nation should do. Discriminate."

The statement positions Restore Britain well to the right of the mainstream immigration debate in Britain, which has largely centred on reducing net migration figures rather than imposing blanket bans on specific nationalities.

Lowe was sworn into the House of Commons on 9 July 2024 following his election victory in Great Yarmouth, and has since established himself as one of the more hardline voices on immigration policy in Parliament.

Restore Britain's wider immigration programme

Beyond the proposed entry ban, the party's programme covers several additional measures. These include the deportation of illegal migrants, the removal of lawfully resident foreign nationals who do not meet stringent conditions, the complete abolition of the existing refugee system, and a significant tightening of the pathway to British citizenship.

Lowe acknowledged during his speech that converting these commitments into law would require working through considerable legal and administrative obstacles, conceding that the proposals remain policy intentions rather than enacted legislation.

UK names groups of ex-military who can apply for settlement

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the United Kingdom had listed two groups of former military personnel who are eligible to apply for settlement.

The policy aims to cover overseas and Commonwealth nationals who completed service in the UK military.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh