Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa met UK Foreign Secretary David Miliband in London on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, to discuss Ghana-UK bilateral relations

Ablakwa announced significant progress in negotiations he initiated to exempt Ghanaian students and professionals from IELTS examinations

Ghana has reportedly met the minimum statistical threshold in English proficiency required for the exemption to be granted

Ghana's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has announced meaningful progress in ongoing talks with the United Kingdom to exempt Ghanaian students and professionals from sitting the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) examinations.

Ablakwa shared the update on his official X account on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, following a meeting in London with UK Foreign Secretary Edward Miliband.

Ghana is making progress in talks with UK to exempt students from IELTS exams, Foreign Affairs Minister, Ablakwa says. (Photo Credit: Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa)

Source: Twitter

Ghana's IELTS Exemption Bid Gains Ground

The minister confirmed that negotiating parties have now established that Ghana satisfies the minimum statistical threshold in English proficiency, a key criterion the UK requires before granting any favourable consideration.

Both delegations described themselves as "highly optimistic" about the outcome of the ongoing discussions.

The IELTS exemption has been a long-standing ambition for Ghanaian authorities. Ablakwa had previously appealed directly to UK counterparts to recognise Ghana's strong English-language heritage and spare its citizens the financial and logistical burden of sitting a test many argue is unnecessary for native English-speaking communities.

Should the exemption be granted, it would remove a significant barrier for Ghanaians seeking to study or work in the United Kingdom.

Ghana-UK Agenda Goes Beyond IELTS

The bilateral meeting covered a wide range of issues beyond the examination waiver. Ablakwa said the two sides reviewed the upward trajectory in trade and investment between the two countries, and discussed President John Mahama's vision on reparatory justice in the context of the landmark Ghana-led United Nations resolution that declared the transatlantic slave trade the gravest crime against humanity.

Looking ahead to 2027, when Ghana is set to chair the African Union while the UK holds the G20 presidency, both ministers explored shared multilateral priorities.

They also reviewed preparations for the forthcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), scheduled to take place in Antigua and Barbuda next month.

Ablakwa described Miliband as a "great friend" and thanked him for his "warm hospitality," adding that Ghana deeply cherishes its longstanding relationship with the United Kingdom.

Reactions to Ablakwa's Announcement

The post attracted attention on social media, with several Ghanaians weighing in on the developments.

@JeffAbr13224331 wrote:

"Thank you honorable"

@SegbawuMichael wrote:

"Your Excellency, Akwaaba"

@Edwardopoku101 wrote:

"Hahahaha we need our money bring it back"

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Source: YEN.com.gh