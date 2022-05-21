Hunter Schafer before: Was the actress born a boy? Get to know her

Hunter Schafer has become a somewhat popular figure within the transgender and LGBTQ+ community. The celebrity has been an activist since high school, fighting for the rights of a group considered vulnerable in society. But when you look at Hunter's photos today and compare them with those from her childhood, you notice she has considerable differences in her appearance. So, who was Hunter Schafer before, and did she undergo any surgeries to correct her physical appearance?

Schafer attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Arturo Holmes

Source: Getty Images

Hunter Schafer is an American fashion model, actress, and LGBTQ rights activist. She is best known for playing Jules Vaughn in the HBO series Euphoria. In 2017, Teen Vague listed Schafer on its list of 21 Under 21, an annual publication honouring some outstanding young people for shaping the future.

Schafer made it to the list for her activism against the North Carolina Public Facilities Privacy & Security Act that required transgender people to use the bathroom based on their assigned sex at birth, regardless of gender identity.

Profile summary

Full name Hunter Schafer Gender Female Date of birth 31 December 1998 Age 23 years as of 2022 Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Trenton, New Jersey, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Queer Height in feet 5' 10'' Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Body measurements in inches 30-24-33 Body measurements in centimetres 76-61-82 Shoe size 7.5 (UK) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Katy Schafer Father Mac Schafer Siblings 3 (Two sisters and a brother) Relationship status In a Relationship Partner Dominic Fike Children None School Needham B. Broughton High School College North Carolina School of the Arts Profession Fashion model, actress, LGBTQ rights activist Net worth $4 million Instagram @hunterschafer

Hunter Schafer before surgery

The actress was born on 31 December 1998 (age 23 as of 2022) in Trenton, New Jersey, United States. Was the actor born a boy? Yes. Almost immediately after birth, her parents listed Hunter Schafer's gender as male on the birth certificate. However, it only took two years for her parents to realise that she identified more with the female gender. Her pronouns are she/her.

Schafer speaks onstage during the panel for HBO Max "Euphoria" FYC in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Source: Getty Images

When Schafer turned two, her mother would show her all the superheroes in movies and comics. But, instead, Schafer would only want Catwoman and Hawkgirl. Then, at three years old, her parents noticed that Hunter preferred going to school wearing a pink dress when all other little boys wore fireman coats. They thought it was not normal.

How was Hunter Schafer before the transition?

Was Hunter Schafer gay before coming out as transgender? While in seventh grade, she told her parents that she was gay. Although her mother never understood what it meant, her father started to understand where her sexual orientation stood. However, she still had not identified her gender identity and used the pronoun 'he'.

Then, in the eighth grade, Hunter felt worried that she was starting to develop secondary sex characteristics. She grew facial hair that terrified her and did not resonate with her appearance. At this point, she developed gender dysphoria, distress related to a strong desire to be of another gender.

How Hunter Schafer learned of her gender identity

Hunter Schafer before surgery, to become a trans person, used the internet to cope with her gender identity. First, she turned to YouTube and social media to learn about people’s transition timelines. Then, one day, she had a fashion-design camp and a fashion show on the final night of the camp.

Hunter approached her dad and asked him whether he would mind if she wore heels. Her dad allowed him to wear the heels, although he wanted to deny the request. Then, after realising she had gender dysphoria in the ninth grade, she transitioned to a girl. When Schafer turned 18, she underwent a surgical procedure to change her gender.

Hunter Schafer after surgery photos

After the surgery, she used hormone therapy to ensure her body matched her gender identity. But even after surgery and using hormone therapy, Hunter could still not feel like anybody should put her in the male or female box.

Dominic Fike and Schafer attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: John Shearer

Source: Getty Images

Instead, she prefers staying out of the binary because it is where she finds her comfort. Furthermore, being out of the binary makes it easier for her not to have any of the labels people in the trans community receive.

Hunter Schafer at Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2023

Hunter Schafer made a statement at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2023 on Sunday night. She wore a bold outfit designed by Ann Demeulemeester, featuring a bandeau made of a single white feather secured by a thin strap.

Hunter Schafer attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

The outfit also included a silk maxi skirt that sat low on her hips. Schafer kept her makeup understated, with a subtle smoky cat eye, and accessorized with two Mara Paris rings, the S Ring ($225) in silver and the Flux Ring ($159) with a unique design.

Hunter Schafer’s fast facts

Is Hunter Schafer trans? Schafer considers herself a trans person. What did Hunter Schafer do before Euphoria? She was an activist who helped repel the North Carolina Public Facilities Privacy & Security Act in 2017 and worked as a model. Did Hunter Schafer write Euphoria? She helped co-write and co-produce an episode of Euphoria titled Fu*k Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob. What did Hunter Schafer look like before? She was born male at birth before transitioning after surgery. What is Hunter Schafer’s net worth? She has a net worth of $4 million as of 2022, with most of her wealth coming from her activities as an actress, model, and influencer. Who are Hunter Schafer’s parents? Her parents are Katy (mother) and Mac (father), a Presbyterian Minister. Does Hunter Schafer have any acting experience? Unfortunately, she did not have any acting experience when she auditioned for a role on Euphoria.

Hunter Schafer before appearing in Euphoria as a transgender high school student Jules Vaughn worked as an LGBTQ+ activist and model. When she was born, her parents listed her as male on her birth certificate. However, she changed her gender to female through surgery after suffering from dysphoria in ninth grade.

