A heartwarming video of Nollywood actor Francis Duru being interviewed by his son Ebuka has resurfaced after his death

The father and son shared a lighthearted moment at the start of the interview that neither knew would become so significant

Francis Duru's passing has devastated fans who remember him fondly for his iconic roles in Nigeria's theatre and film industry

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A video of veteran Nollywood actor Francis Duru being interviewed by his only living son, Ebuka, just days before his death, has left many viewers heartbroken after the actor's passing was confirmed by his family.

A video of the late Nollywood actor Francis Duru and his only surviving son, days before his passing, moves many to tears. Image credit: Francis Duru

Source: UGC

The Instagram footage, which has since circulated widely, captures a tender exchange between father and son.

Ebuka, apparently uncertain how to open the interview in a formal yet personal setting, paused at the very start and asked his father:

"What should I call you, my dad, Mr Duru or Sir?"

The two broke into laughter, sharing a warmth that neither of them could have known would soon carry so much weight.

The interview went on to cover Francis Duru's life and career in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

He began his acting journey in 1992 with the theatre production Missing Mask, a period when he was still awaiting his JAMB results.

His transition from the stage to the screen helped establish him as one of the few Nollywood figures with a formal theatre background, and his work left a lasting mark on a generation of Nigerian audiences.

His death was confirmed by his family through his official Instagram page on 23 October 2026. He was 57 years old.

The loss comes after an already painful period for the actor.

In 2024, Duru lost his youngest son, and those who knew him said he was never quite the same after that tragedy.

He is survived by his son Ebuka, his only daughter and a niece he raised as his own, and the memory of the children he lost.

The Instagram post below contains a video of the late Nollywood actor Francis Duru and his son, Ebuka.

Reactions to celebrated actor Francis Duru's passing

The interview video, now viewed through a sorrowful lens, has prompted an outpouring of grief from fans and colleagues across social media.

its.prisca1 wrote:

"Hope it's fake news 😢😢😢my favorite actor."

victoriainyamaL commented:

"This was just in September, yeah? How??? Francis? 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭."

wendy_billz added:

"May his soul rest in peace.😢😢this is so sad."

otorroseline simply wrote:

"Rip champ."

ifymbakwe reflected:

"😢 A seasoned actor. Ahanna in Rattle Snake... You made my childhood."

Late Nollywood actor Francis Duru's tribute to Olu Jacobs resurfaces after his own death. Image credit: Luxxy/Facebook

Source: UGC

Francis Duru's tribute to Olu Jacobs resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Nollywood community is reeling following the death of beloved actor Francis Duru, but what has truly unsettled fans is a tribute he wrote to the late veteran actor Olu Jacobs, which has since resurfaced and taken on a haunting new meaning.

When Olu Jacobs passed away in September, Francis Duru took to Instagram to honour the man he regarded as a mentor and a pillar of the Nigerian film industry.

His words were warm, deeply personal, and full of admiration.

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Source: YEN.com.gh