FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono remained silent after a collision with Jesús de Miguel Alameda during a Segunda División match

Spanish radio station Cadena COPE reported that the 25-year-old goalkeeper wanted to privately contact De Miguel's family

CD Tenerife confirmed that the 29-year-old forward passed away at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 3, after suffering a cardiorespiratory arrest

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FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono had intended to reach out privately to the family of Jesús de Miguel Alameda before breaking his silence publicly.

Jesus Owono planned to apologise to Jesús de Miguel's family before making a public statement. Photo credit: @CDTOfficial/X, @laligaa_neews/X and NurPhoto/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

The 25-year-old shot-stopper has not spoken since a collision between the two players during a Segunda División match between CD Tenerife and Andorra. But he had wanted to reach out to the player's family before his tragic passing.

According to Spanish radio station Cadena COPE, Owono was deeply shaken by what unfolded and wanted to express his condolences to De Miguel's loved ones before saying anything to the media.

What happened during the Tenerife vs Andorra match

De Miguel sustained a cardiorespiratory arrest following a heavy collision with Owono during the fixture.

An ambulance rushed the CD Tenerife striker to hospital, where he was admitted to intensive care after his neurological condition began to worsen.

Watch the horrific collision between Alameda and Owono, as shared on X (viewer discretion advised):

His club later confirmed the heartbreaking outcome: De Miguel, 29, passed away at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

The club released an emotional statement expressing solidarity with his family and requesting that their privacy be respected during an extraordinarily painful time.

The emotional toll on Owono

Owono's silence in the aftermath of the tragedy has spoken volumes about the weight he has carried since the incident.

His reported desire to make personal contact with De Miguel's family before any public comment reflects a man grappling privately with grief rather than seeking to manage his public image.

There has been no suggestion that the goalkeeper's actions during the match were in any way deliberate.

The collision occurred in the course of normal play, as happens in football, but the consequences proved devastating in ways no one could have anticipated.

The focus across Spanish football remains firmly on honouring De Miguel's memory and supporting those closest to him through an unimaginable loss.

Portuguese footballer sadly dies after on-pitch collapse

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Portuguese midfielder Quevin Castro passed away after collapsing during a friendly match on Saturday, August 22.

West Bromwich Albion, the club where he launched his professional career, confirmed his death and revealed plans to honour his memory.

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Source: YEN.com.gh