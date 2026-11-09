Ghana's passport application fees for 2026 start at GH₵350 for the regular 32-page booklet

Applicants seeking faster processing can pay between GH₵700 and GH₵2,000 for express and premium services

Ghanaians can apply for passports online and receive free nationwide doorstep delivery after processing

Ghanaians planning to acquire or renew their passports in 2026 can do so at different prices depending on the number of pages and processing speed they choose.

New Ghana passport fees in 2026: What applicants should know before applying. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs currently charges GH₵350 for a regular 32-page passport, making it the cheapest option available to applicants in Ghana.

The fee follows a 30% reduction introduced on November 13, 2025, when the government lowered the cost from GH₵500 to GH₵350 to make passport acquisition more affordable.

However, applicants who require additional pages or faster processing must pay higher fees.

Ghana passport fees in 2026

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, passport application fees range from GH₵350 to GH₵2,000, depending on the service selected.

Below is the breakdown of the current charges and expected processing periods.

Passport type Cost Processing time Regular (32 pages) GH₵350 15 working days Regular (48 pages) GH₵644 15 working days Express (32 pages) GH₵700 7 working days Express (48 pages) GH₵800 7 working days Premium (48 pages) GH₵2,000 24–48 hours

The GH₵2,000 premium service is intended for applicants who urgently need their passports.

Meanwhile, the 48-page passport offers additional space for visa stamps, making it suitable for Ghanaians who travel frequently.

How to apply for a Ghana passport online

Applicants can begin the process through the official government passport portal at passport.mfa.gov.gh.

They must create an account, complete the online application form, provide the required personal information and select their preferred passport service.

After completing payment, applicants must visit their selected Passport Application Centre for biometric capture and verification.

The government has also introduced free nationwide doorstep delivery, eliminating additional delivery charges for applicants within Ghana.

Applicants can track the progress of their passports electronically, from processing to printing and eventual delivery.

The Ministry has cautioned applicants against relying on unauthorised middlemen who demand additional payments.

It has encouraged Ghanaians to use the official online platform and ensure their information is accurate before submission, as application fees are non-refundable.

Ghana passport fees reduced to GH¢350

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the government reduced the cost of an ordinary 32-page passport from GH¢500 to GH¢350, representing a more than 25% decrease.

In March, Ablakwa said this reduction was part of efforts to ensure that the cost of passports remains reasonable.

Ghana passport application fees were previously increased by over 500% in some cases after a proposal by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2024 under the Akufo-Addo administration.

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Source: YEN.com.gh