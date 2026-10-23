A video shared on Instagram just days before Francis Duru's death left fans deeply unsettled by what they saw

The Nigerian actor's family confirmed his passing on his official Instagram page, with no cause of death made public

Duru's death comes only two years after he suffered a devastating personal loss that fans say he never truly moved past

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A resurfaced video of veteran Nigerian actor Francis Duru, shared on Instagram on 22 October 2026, has triggered a wave of grief and concern online, with many fans saying his appearance in the footage hinted at a man whose health had been quietly deteriorating.

A resurfaced Instagram video of veteran Nigerian actor Francis Duru leaves fans unsettled, as his family now confirms his death two years after his son's loss. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The Instagram video, posted by actress Chantel Olaedo Chukwudolue from a film set, showed Duru in a condition that stirred significant reactions across social media.

For many viewers, the footage took on a far more painful meaning after his family confirmed his death through a post on his official Instagram account.

The circumstances surrounding his passing have not been made public by those close to him.

Francis Duru dies two years after losing son

What has made the loss feel particularly heavy for followers is its timing.

Duru died just two years after losing his son in 2024, a tragedy that many believe left a permanent mark on him.

His career had spanned over three decades in the Nigerian film industry, with a filmography that stretched from early titles such as Set-Up (2000), Price of Destiny (2004), and Cold War (2005) all the way through to recent projects including Ugly Bird (2024), in which he played Emenike, and Abigail's Memoir (2024), where he appeared as Mr Bassey. Other notable credits include Blood Vessel (2023), The Locals (2021), The Good Husband (2020), and Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons (2018).

Social media reacts to Francis Duru's death

The outpouring on social media has been immediate and heartfelt.

One user, unrulytoauthority, wrote:

"Man never recovered from the loss of his boy, and I'm so sorry, Mr Francis Duru 😣 RIP."

Another, sommy_singsss, shared:

"I watched this movie, and I convinced myself that his sick face was just for the movie; we miss you, Uncle Francis, 💔😭."

thesadiqibrahimbooth wrote:

"😢😢😢😢😢… rest well."

Obidiegwuchineye added:

"This is really sad; may his gentle soul rest in peace 😢😢😢."

ommy_ify reflected:

"People be existing earth rapidly🥲 Find rest, sir."

The Instagram post below features videos of the late Francis Duru that have sparked loads of reactions online.

Francis Duru’s career and family

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Duru began acting in 1989 with the film Missing Mark. He later became widely known for playing Ahanna in Amaka Igwe’s action film Rattlesnake.

In 2007, he received a United Nations Ambassador of Peace Award, and in 2010, he was appointed interim president of the AGN. The actor married his wife, Adokiye, in 2003, and the couple had four children.

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Source: YEN.com.gh