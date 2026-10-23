Francis Duru's final Instagram post, shared on September 17, 2026, has resurfaced following his untimely death on October 22, 2026

In the post, the veteran Nollywood actor paid a deeply personal tribute to the late Olu Jacobs, whom he described as a mentor and inspiration

Duru's words, written in honour of a fallen colleague, now carry a haunting new weight given by his own sudden passing

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A heartfelt tribute Francis Duru wrote for the late Olu Jacobs has taken on a painful new meaning after the veteran Nollywood actor himself passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2026.

Veteran Nollywood actor Francis Duru's last social media post before his death resurfaces. Photo source: @francis.duru

Source: Instagram

The post, shared on September 17, 2026, is now being widely recognised as Duru's final public message before his untimely death.

The Actors Guild of Nigeria confirmed Duru's passing, sending shockwaves through the Nigerian film industry and beyond.

The veteran Nollywood star's family also confirmed the heartbreaking news, stating that he had passed away following a brief illness.

Francis Duru's final words for Olu Jacobs

In the Instagram post that has since resurfaced, Duru described Olu Jacobs as a thoroughbred thespian whose presence on set was an education in itself.

He wrote of the enormous influence the elder actor had on his generation, reflecting on their time working together across various productions.

"A true and thoroughbred thespian you were, uncle Olu. You were a mentor, a teacher, an inspiration to our generation. It was indeed an honour to have worked with you in different capacities. You have left a big shoe. It will be difficult to find a feet that will match," Duru wrote.

He went on to describe the depth of what he gained from their professional relationship:

"But you have left footprints of in-depth professionalism...discipline, utmost dedication...it was a school each time we worked together...I learnt so much...as it hurts so much...Rest on, sir...you were a good man...Rest on, General."

A legacy remembered twice over

The tribute reads differently now, given that the man who wrote it is no longer here either.

Two Nollywood pillars, gone within weeks of each other, with Duru's farewell to Jacobs standing as an unintentional goodbye of his own.

Duru built a distinguished career in the Nigerian film industry over several decades, earning recognition as one of Nollywood's most committed and versatile performers.

His death has prompted an outpouring of grief from colleagues and fans who saw in him the very qualities he admired in Olu Jacobs: dedication, professionalism, and an unshakeable love for the craft.

The Instagram post of Francis Duru mourning the demise of Olu Jacobs weeks before his death is below:

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Source: YEN.com.gh