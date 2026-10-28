US Announces 3-Year Rule for Foreigners Seeking Green Card or Citizenship

The United States government introduced a new three-year continuous residence rule affecting foreigners pursuing permanent residency or citizenship

The policy change targets immigrants who have held certain temporary legal statuses and sets stricter conditions for their applications

Immigration advocates and legal experts have raised concerns about how the rule could affect thousands of foreign nationals already in the country

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The United States government has announced a significant policy change that could affect thousands of foreign nationals seeking a green card or citizenship, introducing a new three-year continuous residence requirement.

Under the new rule, immigrants who have held Temporary Protected Status (TPS) or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) will be required to demonstrate at least three years of continuous physical presence in the country before they can be considered eligible for lawful permanent residency or naturalisation.

US announces a 3-year rule for foreigners seeking Green Card or citizenship. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

What the three-year rule means for immigrants

Previously, time spent under TPS or DACA did not automatically count towards the residency period required for a green card or citizenship application.

The updated policy formalises and extends this restriction, creating an additional hurdle for applicants who may have lived and worked legally in the United States for years under these temporary protections.

Officials have framed the measure as part of a broader effort to tighten the immigration system and ensure that those seeking permanent status meet a higher threshold of established residence.

Who is affected by the new policy

The rule is expected to have the most direct impact on nationals from countries whose citizens benefit heavily from TPS designations, including several African, Latin American, and Asian nations.

DACA recipients, many of whom arrived in the United States as children and have spent most of their lives there, are also subject to the updated requirements.

Immigration lawyers have noted that the change introduces fresh uncertainty for applicants who were already in the process of adjusting their status, and have urged those affected to seek legal counsel to understand how the rule applies to their individual circumstances.

The announcement forms part of a wider set of immigration enforcement measures the current US administration has been rolling out, signalling a tightening stance on pathways to permanent residency and citizenship for non-citizens in the country.

US announces date for Green Card lottery

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had previously reported that a US federal court had ordered the State Department to restart the Diversity Visa Lottery for the 2027 fiscal year, following its suspension in November 2025.

The court ruling in Red Eagle Law v. Rubio set a 1 November 2026 deadline for the registration portal to open, with winners scheduled to be notified by 3 December 2026.

Ghana was positioned to benefit significantly from the resumption, as the country had consistently ranked among Africa's top DV Lottery selectees.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh