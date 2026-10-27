A US federal court ordered the State Department to restart the Diversity Visa Lottery for the 2027 fiscal year after it was suspended in November 2025

The court ruling in Red Eagle Law v. Rubio set a November 1, 2026 deadline for the registration portal to open, with winners to be notified by December 3, 2026

Ghana stands to benefit significantly from the resumption, as the country consistently ranks among Africa's top DV Lottery selectees

The United States government is set to reopen applications for the 2027 Diversity Visa (DV) Lottery Programme on November 1, 2026.

This follows a federal court order that compels the State Department to restart a process that had been on hold since late 2025.

US Green Card DV-lottery programme to resume on November 1, 2026. Photo credit: Anna Moneymaker & PS Photography/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The ruling came from the US Federal Court in the Southern District of California in the case of Red Eagle Law v. Rubio.

Under the court's instructions, the Department of State must publish the official DV-2027 notice by October 29, 2026, outlining the list of eligible countries, entry requirements, and the official website for the programme.

The registration portal, dvprogram.state.gov, must open no later than November 1, 2026 and remain accessible for a minimum of 30 days.

Applicants who are selected will receive notification by December 3, 2026.

Why the DV lottery was suspended

The programme ran into trouble when the State Department paused the issuance of DV-2026 visas in December 2025, citing the need to review security screening procedures.

That decision left thousands of visa lottery winners in an uncertain position for months.

A separate federal court ruling in the case of Medani v. Trump eventually lifted that particular pause in August 2026, paving the way for the broader resumption now ordered by the court.

What the resumption means for Ghanaians

For Ghanaians, the court's decision carries significant weight. Ghana has historically been among the African countries recording the highest number of DV Lottery selectees, partly because its relatively low rate of immigration to the United States keeps it within the programme's eligibility criteria.

The lottery represents one of the most accessible legal routes to permanent residency in the US for many Ghanaians, and the months-long suspension had left prospective applicants with little clarity about the future of the programme.

Prospective applicants are strongly advised to monitor the State Department's official website for the publication of the DV-2027 instructions on 29 October 2026.

The US government has made clear that registration carries no cost and can only be completed through the official portal.

Anyone demanding payment or claiming to offer guaranteed selection should be treated with extreme caution, as fraud around the lottery remains a persistent concern.

The confirmed list of countries eligible for DV-2027 will be released alongside the official instructions later in October.

Benefits enjoyed by Green Card winners

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the US Green Card Lottery offered successful DV-2026 winners a pathway to permanent residence in America.

Those who completed the immigration process could gain access to several important opportunities after obtaining their Green Cards.

Some of the benefits could significantly shape their work, study and family plans in the United States.

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Source: YEN.com.gh