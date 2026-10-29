The Australian government announced an increase in the number of Work and Holiday visa places available to citizens of a specific country

The move signals a strengthening of bilateral ties between Australia and the country in question

The updated visa allocation opens new opportunities for young people seeking work experience abroad

The Australian government has announced an increase in the number of Work and Holiday visa places available to citizens of one country, in a move that broadens opportunities for young people seeking to live and work temporarily in Australia.

The decision reflects a deliberate effort by Canberra to deepen its bilateral relationship with the country involved, offering more young nationals the chance to gain international work experience Down Under.

Australian government increases its Work and Holiday visa places for citizens of one country. Photo credit: Hilary Wardhaugh/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

What the work and holiday visa offers

Australia's Work and Holiday visa, also known as the subclass 462 visa, is designed for young adults aged between 18 and 30 from select countries.

It allows holders to stay in Australia for up to 12 months, during which they can work for multiple employers and study for up to four months.

The programme is widely regarded as one of the most accessible pathways for young people from participating nations to experience life in Australia while supplementing their income through short-term employment.

More places now available

With the latest announcement, the annual cap on visa places for citizens of the country in question has been raised, meaning a greater number of applicants will be able to secure a spot in the programme each year.

Demand for the Work and Holiday visa has historically been high, and previous quotas were often filled quickly after opening.

The expanded allocation is expected to ease that pressure and give more young people a realistic chance of being accepted.

Australian authorities have framed the increase as part of a broader strategy to maintain strong people-to-people links with partner nations, recognising the cultural and economic value of facilitating youth mobility between countries.

Eligible applicants are typically required to meet conditions including age limits, educational qualifications, and basic language proficiency, among other criteria set by the Australian Department of Home Affairs.

The announcement is likely to be welcomed by young people from the country who have long shown interest in Australia as a destination for temporary work and travel.

Those interested in applying are advised to check the official Australian immigration portal for updated eligibility requirements and application windows.

Australia announces skills visa eligible occupations

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported that Australia had released its Core Skills Occupational List, which named 456 roles eligible for employer-sponsored migration.

The list spanned sectors including engineering, ICT, health services, education, and skilled trades such as carpentry and plumbing.

Immigration experts said workers whose jobs appeared on the list had a clear pathway if their employer was willing to sponsor them.

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Source: YEN.com.gh