La Pleasure Beach Management Committee Sues SSNIT and 2 Hotels Over Demolition

The management committee of La Pleasure Beach filed a writ of summons at the High Court in Accra against Hotel Investments Ghana Limited, La Palm Beach Hotel Limited and SSNIT

Security personnel from the Ghana Police Service and Ghana Armed Forces allegedly demolished the committee's management office at dawn on or about October 2, 2026

The committee is demanding restoration of possession, compensation for damages and an injunction preventing the defendants from interfering with beach operations

The management committee of La Pleasure Beach has taken legal action against two hotel companies and the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), challenging what it describes as an unlawful dawn demolition of its offices and licensed structures at the popular Accra beachfront.

The Pleasure Beach committee sues SSNIT and two hotels over alleged dawn demolition, seeking restored control, damages and an injunction at the Accra High Court. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Stanley Anyetei Nunoo, who identifies himself as Chairman of the Management Committee of La Pleasure Beach, filed a writ of summons at the High Court in Accra against Hotel Investments (Ghana) Limited, La Palm Beach Hotel Limited and SSNIT.

The alleged dawn demolition

According to the statement of claim, security personnel from the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Armed Forces arrived at La Pleasure Beach in the early hours of on or about October 2, 2026, and proceeded to demolish the committee's management office alongside other licensed structures on the premises.

The plaintiff alleges that equipment, furniture, files, records and other properties belonging to the committee were either destroyed or carted away, while staff members and licensed operators were forced off the grounds.

The suit contends that the entire operation was carried out without a court order, warrant, prior notice or any hearing afforded to the management committee, which the plaintiff argues rendered it wholly unlawful.

SSNIT issued a press release on October 2, 2026, stating that it had sought the assistance of the National Security Council Secretariat over what it described as persistent unlawful occupation and unauthorised activities on the beachfront adjoining Labadi Beach Hotel and La Palm Royal Beach Hotel.

The pension fund body noted that both hotels formed part of its investment portfolio and that it bore a responsibility to protect those assets on behalf of contributors and pensioners. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants jointly participated in or facilitated the demolition.

What the committee is asking the court

The management committee traces its authority to a Court of Appeal order dated July 21, 2022, which it says effectively dissolved an interim management committee previously established by the High Court in April 2013.

It further argues that the two hotel operators hold no proprietary or possessory interest in La Pleasure Beach, beyond an access licence the committee itself granted them.

Nunoo is asking the High Court for a declaration affirming the committee's authority to manage, control, regulate and issue licences at La Pleasure Beach, as well as a declaration that the defendants acted unlawfully.

The committee is also seeking a restraining injunction against the defendants, an order restoring possession and management of the beach, an independent valuation of all damaged or removed property, compensation covering property loss, lost revenue and disrupted operations, plus aggravated and exemplary damages, interest and legal costs.

AMA tears down buildings at major spots

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has moved to reclaim space around the Achimota New Overhead Ayalolo bus stop, demolishing unauthorised structures that had blocked access to the facility for commercial buses.

Accra Mayor Michael Kpakpo Allotey led the clearance operation on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, in a joint effort with the Okaikwei North Municipal Assembly.

The exercise targeted traders and structures that had taken over public space in and around the bus stop, preventing Ayalolo buses and other commercial vehicles from loading and offloading passengers effectively.

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Source: YEN.com.gh