The Accra Metropolitan Assembly led a clearance exercise at the Achimota New Overhead Ayalolo bus stop on Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Accra Mayor Michael Kpakpo Allotey led the operation to reclaim public spaces occupied by traders near the bus stop

The AMA and Okaikwei North Municipal Assembly are working to remove unauthorised structures and trading activities across the city

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has moved to reclaim space around the Achimota New Overhead Ayalolo bus stop, demolishing unauthorised structures that had blocked access to the facility for commercial buses.

Accra Mayor Michael Kpakpo Allotey leads a major demolition exercise at Achimota's Ayalolo bus stop. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Accra Mayor Michael Kpakpo Allotey led the clearance operation on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, in a joint effort with the Okaikwei North Municipal Assembly.

The exercise targeted traders and structures that had taken over public space in and around the bus stop, preventing Ayalolo buses and other commercial vehicles from loading and offloading passengers effectively.

Achimota Bus Stop cleared to ease congestion

According to the AMA, unauthorised traders and makeshift structures had long caused congestion at the busy transit point.

By clearing the area, the assembly intends to restore the bus stop to its intended function, giving Ayalolo buses unobstructed access to pick up and drop off commuters.

The operation is part of a wider push by both assemblies to regulate how public spaces are used across Accra, particularly around transport hubs that serve large numbers of daily commuters.

Beyond the Achimota bus stop, the two assemblies continue to identify and address other sites in the capital where unauthorised trading and structures have encroached on public land.

The overarching goal is to bring order to the city's public spaces and improve traffic management in a metropolis that regularly grapples with severe congestion.

The AMA has framed the ongoing operations as a long-term commitment rather than a one-off exercise, signalling that traders and structures occupying public land without authorisation should expect further enforcement action in the months ahead.

The Facebook post below has a video from the Achimota demolition exercise.

La MP confronts military during chaotic demolition

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a demolition exercise took place at La Pleasure Beach in Accra, with soldiers and police officers overseeing the pulling down of structures at the popular facility amid a tense atmosphere on the ground.

The joint operation involves personnel from the 48 Engineer Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces and the Ghana Police Service.

Security teams arrived at the site at approximately 4:00 a.m. and ordered all residents and workers to clear the area before work began.

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Source: YEN.com.gh