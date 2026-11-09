ECG Announces 8-Hour Power Outage in Ashanti Region on Tuesday, November 10

The Electricity Company of Ghana scheduled a maintenance exercise affecting several communities in the Ashanti Region on Tuesday, November 10, 2026

ECG confirmed the outage will run from 9:00am to 5:00pm, lasting a total of eight hours

More than a dozen communities across the Ashanti Region are listed among the affected areas

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has informed residents and businesses in parts of the Ashanti Region to brace for an eight-hour power interruption on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

The utility company issued the notice on Sunday, November 8, explaining that the outage is necessary to carry out planned maintenance work aimed at improving service delivery across the affected communities.

ECG announces an 8-hour power outage in the Ashanti Region on Tuesday, November 10, 2026. Photo credit: ECG.

Source: Getty Images

Power supply will be cut from 9:00am and is expected to be restored by 5:00pm on the day.

Ashanti communities facing the outage

A wide stretch of communities across the Ashanti Region falls within the scope of the planned interruption.

ECG listed the following areas as affected:

Complex

Nyankyerease

Bokankye

Akropong

Dabaa

Owabi Water

Works

Afanko Junction

Atonsu Fabi

Dompoase

Oti Kuwait

Kuwait Ohemaa Junction

Konkori

New Aduampong

Bedaase

Kentikyire

Suame Old Town

Mathias Junction, and surrounding areas

ECG urges residents to plan ahead

ECG acknowledged that the exercise will cause disruption and expressed regret over the inconvenience it may bring to households and businesses within the listed zones.

The company advised all those in the affected communities to take appropriate precautions and make necessary arrangements ahead of the outage.

Residents who rely on electricity-powered equipment, including water pumps, refrigerators, and medical devices, are particularly encouraged to plan for the eight-hour window.

The maintenance exercise is part of ECG's broader efforts to upgrade its infrastructure and ensure more reliable electricity supply to consumers in the region going forward.

Read ECG's public notice on Facebook below:

ECG explains cause of dumsor in Ashanti Region

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana had disclosed that a fault on the Apire feeder had triggered the power outage in the Ashanti Region.

Several communities, including Apire, Nwamase, Hemang, and Ampatia, had lost their electricity supply following the unexpected technical fault.

ECG apologised for the disruption but stopped short of giving a timeline for when power would be fully restored.

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Source: YEN.com.gh