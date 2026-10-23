The High Court in Tamale has reportedly convicted former Northern Development Authority (NDA) CEO Sumaila Abdul Rahman and three others on Friday, October 23

The Office of the Special Prosecutor prosecuted the four over procurement irregularities at the Northern Development Authority

The OSP prosecuted the case over a GH¢10.4 million contract; the court cited no personal benefit or state loss

The High Court in Tamale has reportedly convicted four individuals, including the former Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Development Authority (NDA), Sumaila Abdul Rahman, over procurement breaches connected to the authority.

Tamale High Court convicts former NDA CEO Sumaila Abdul Rahman and three others for procurement breaches after OSP prosecution. Photo source: Kissi Agyebeng

Source: Facebook

Sumaila Abdul Rahman, who led the NDA as its chief executive, was found guilty alongside his two deputies, Stephen Yir Aru Engmen and Patrick Seidu, and Andrew Kuundaru, the Chief Executive Officer of A&QS Consortium Limited, a private contracting firm, on seven out of eleven counts of corruption and corruption-related offences

The verdict was delivered in the afternoon on Friday, October 23, 2026.

Each of the four convicts, including Rahman, was ordered to pay 1,000 penalty units on every count for which they were found guilty, with all fines imposed on each person running concurrently.

The court explained that it had weighed mitigating arguments put forward by defence counsel before settling on financial penalties rather than immediate imprisonment.

Central to that reasoning was the finding that none of the convicts had personally benefited from their actions.

The court pointed out that the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) had stepped in quickly enough to halt any payment, meaning the state suffered no financial loss.

The advanced age of two of the convicts, referred to in court records as A1 and A4, was also taken into consideration.

Under the terms of the ruling, A1 was fined 1,000 penalty units on counts one and two.

A2 faces the same penalty on counts one, four, five, and six.

A3 was fined on counts one and eight, while A4 was fined on counts one and ten.

Should any of the four fail to settle their fines, each faces a default sentence of four years' imprisonment with hard labour per count, with those sentences to run concurrently.

The ruling leaves custodial terms as a consequence only if payment is not made.

The counsel for the convicted men had earlier appealed to the court to consider leniency in sentencing, citing the fact that none of the four had any prior criminal record.

OSP prosecutes former NDA leadership

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), under Kissi Agyebeng, brought the case against all four individuals following investigations into alleged procurement irregularities at the Northern Development Authority and corruption-related offences involving a GH¢10.4 million contract.

The prosecution centred on violations of procurement rules involving the authority and the private contractor.

The OSP additionally charged Sumaila Abdul-Rahman for allegedly directly and indirectly influencing the procurement process to gain an unfair advantage in the award of a procurement contract of the Northern Development Authority (NDA) under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP) of the Government of Ghana.

The former NDA boss was also charged with a corruption offence by a public official.

Sumaila Abdul Rahman was appointed to lead the NDA by former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in July 2021.

The prosecution was initiated and conducted by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) after its investigations following a complaint filed by a legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu.

The Facebook post detailing the conviction of the former NDA CEO and the three others is below:

Former TOR boss convicted in the US

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Asante Kwaku Berko, the former Tema Oil Refinery managing director and Goldman Sachs banker convicted in a US federal court over a $1 million bribery scheme linked to a power plant project in Ghana.

Prosecutors said payments to Ghanaian officials were concealed through shell companies, sham invoices and cash withdrawals, while Berko faces up to 30 years in prison.

A message referring to an official “waiting for the ‘holy rain’” was among the evidence presented at trial.

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Source: YEN.com.gh