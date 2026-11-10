Thailand Approves 10,000 Job Openings for Foreign Workers Under New Labour Deal

Thailand announced 10,000 job vacancies for foreign nationals as part of a new bilateral labour arrangement

The move signals a significant shift in Thailand's approach to addressing workforce shortages across key industries

Foreign jobseekers from eligible countries could benefit from the new openings under the terms of the agreement

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Thailand has approved 10,000 job openings for foreign workers as part of a newly established bilateral labour agreement, offering thousands of international jobseekers an opportunity to work legally in the country.

The Thai government confirmed the initiative, which forms part of a broader effort to address labour shortages in several key sectors of the economy.

Thailand approves 10,000 job openings for foreign workers under a new labour deal. Photo credit: NurPhoto & Vithun Khamsong/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The arrangement is designed to create a structured pathway for foreign nationals to enter the Thai workforce under regulated conditions.

Thailand's labour shortage drives new deal

Thailand has been grappling with significant workforce gaps, particularly in industries such as agriculture, manufacturing, and construction.

The new agreement is intended to plug those gaps by allowing a controlled influx of foreign labour, ensuring that hiring is carried out through official channels rather than informal arrangements.

The 10,000 openings represent an initial quota under the deal, with authorities indicating that the programme could be expanded depending on demand and the success of its early implementation.

What foreign workers need to know

Under the terms of the agreement, foreign nationals from countries covered by the deal will be able to apply for positions through designated recruitment processes.

Workers are expected to meet specific eligibility criteria, including documentation requirements and health checks, before they can be placed with employers in Thailand.

The Thai government has emphasised that the scheme is meant to protect both workers and employers by ensuring that employment contracts, wages, and working conditions meet legal standards.

The government has also indicated that recruitment agencies involved in the process will be subject to oversight to prevent exploitation.

The announcement has drawn attention across Southeast Asia and beyond, particularly among jobseekers in countries where formal employment opportunities abroad remain highly sought after.

Thailand's relatively stable economy and established industries make it an attractive destination for foreign workers looking for structured, legal employment.

Officials have not yet published a full list of countries whose nationals will be eligible under the new labour deal, but further details are expected to be released as the programme moves towards implementation.

Thailand lists countries eligible for visa-free

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported earlier that Thailand had announced a visa-free policy covering 59 countries, opening its borders to millions of potential travellers.

The new scheme included a 30-day stay limit, with specific conditions attached to each eligible nationality.

Officials outlined the full list of qualifying countries as part of a broader push to boost tourism numbers.

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Source: YEN.com.gh