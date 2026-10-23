The family of Francis Duru released a statement confirming the veteran Nollywood actor had passed away following a brief illness

The Actors Guild of Nigeria's national president publicly paid tribute to Duru on Instagram on Thursday, October 22, 2026

Duru's death arrived months after a viral video in June 2026 had sparked widespread speculation about his health

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Veteran Nollywood actor Francis Duru has died, with his family releasing a formal statement to confirm the news and appeal for understanding from the public during what they described as a painful time.

Francis Duru's family breaks silence on his passing, sharing the cause of his death. Photo source: Francis Duru

Source: Facebook

In a statement on his Instagram page, the family expressed regret over the news, indicating that he had fallen ill for a brief period.

"We, the family of Francis Duru, regret to announce his passing following a brief illness. We appreciate your prayers, love, and understanding. May his soul rest in perfect peace. Amen," the family said.

The statement followed an earlier announcement by Alhaji Abubakar Sanusi Yakubu, National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, who took to Instagram on Thursday, October 22, 2026, to share a photograph of the actor alongside the words:

"Another great thespian gone...Rest in peace Francis Duru!!"

Francis Duru's health in months before death

Duru's passing followed a period of public concern over his well-being. In June 2026, a video circulated online that prompted widespread speculation about whether the actor was battling a terminal illness.

He reportedly dismissed those claims at the time. The actor had also previously been the subject of false death rumours in recent years, making the confirmation from his family all the more sobering for fans who had hoped the latest reports would again prove unfounded.

Francis Duru's legacy in Nollywood

Over a career spanning numerous Nigerian film productions, Duru established himself as one of Nollywood's more versatile and commanding presences.

Audiences across Nigeria and the wider African continent knew him for his memorable performances and the consistency he brought to his craft.

His work helped define an era of Nigerian cinema and left a lasting impression on generations of movie lovers.

See the Instagram statement from Francis Duru's family below:

Reactions to Francis Duru's death

News of his death prompted an immediate wave of grief across social media, with fans and fellow creatives alike struggling to process the loss, which came after actress Tenia Abraham was also reported dead.

@bomaakpore wrote:

"May his soul rest in peace 🙏🏾."

@pauleexytv____ reacted with visible shock, saying:

"Jesus Christ, what has happened to him? Not again, God."

@officialolotu9 described Duru as:

"One of the best that graced the screen."

@ladysanrealtyproperties added:

"It is a lie. My God. How?"

Ghanaian actor Kwame Dzokoto passes away

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about veteran Ghanaian actor and media personality Seth Kwame Dzokoto, whose reported death was announced by GHOne TV.

Best known for his role in Efiewura and for hosting Edziban, Dzokoto was also a radio broadcaster and once contested a parliamentary seat.

His family were yet to issue an official statement, as fans shared heartfelt tributes online.

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Source: YEN.com.gh