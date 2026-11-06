Belgium's government expanded its shortage occupation list, adding seven new roles that foreigners can now apply for under its work permit scheme

The newly listed professions span several sectors, reflecting persistent labour gaps the country has struggled to fill with local workers

Authorities outlined specific conditions that applicants must meet to qualify for a work permit under the updated regulations

Belgium has updated its shortage occupation list, opening seven additional job categories to foreign nationals seeking work permits in the country.

The Belgian government announced the expansion as part of ongoing efforts to address labour shortfalls in key sectors of the economy.

Belgium lists 7 new occupations now open to foreigners for work permits. Photo credit: NICOLAS TUCAT & Kryssia Campos/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Foreign workers who qualify under the revised list will be eligible to apply for work permits, giving them a legal pathway to employment in the country.

New roles added to Belgium's shortage list

The seven occupations now accessible to foreigners include roles in sectors where domestic recruitment has consistently fallen short of demand.

These additions signal a broader push by Belgian authorities to attract skilled international workers to fill critical gaps, particularly in technical and specialised fields.

Applicants are expected to meet defined criteria, including relevant qualifications and experience, before they can be considered for a permit under the updated framework.

The specifics of each role and its requirements are outlined in the official government documentation accompanying the announcement.

What foreign workers need to know

The expansion of Belgium's shortage occupation list is significant for African professionals and others from outside the European Union who are looking to work legally in Europe.

Belgium's work permit system distinguishes between different categories of workers, and inclusion on the shortage list typically simplifies and speeds up the application process for eligible candidates.

Prospective applicants are advised to consult the relevant Belgian regional authorities, as the country's work permit system is administered at the regional level, with Flanders, Wallonia, and the Brussels-Capital Region each maintaining separate but related frameworks.

The move is consistent with a wider European trend of updating shortage occupation lists to reflect post-pandemic labour market realities, where many countries continue to grapple with significant skills deficits in their workforces.

Belgium opens 68 shortage occupations to foreigners

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported earlier that Belgium's Brussels Capital Region published an official labour shortage list covering 68 occupations across 10 sectors.

Health and Social Services led the list with 17 roles, followed by Construction and Technical and Industrial Professions with 14 each.

Foreign nationals whose profession appeared on the list could find it easier to secure a work permit through the Brussels Capital Region.

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Source: YEN.com.gh