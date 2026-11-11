Brazil announced a new immigration pathway offering visas and residence permits to citizens of one specific country

The move marks a significant shift in Brazil's approach to immigration from the African continent

The development has sparked conversation in Ghana about similar bilateral agreements with South American nations

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Brazil has opened a formal immigration pathway for citizens of one country, granting them access to both visas and residence permits under a newly announced arrangement.

The South American nation confirmed the policy, which extends an official route for nationals of the specified country to live and work legally within its borders.

Brazil offers visas and residence permits to citizens of one country. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The announcement signals a deliberate effort by Brazilian authorities to deepen ties with select nations and regulate the movement of people through structured legal channels.

Brazil's new immigration policy explained

Under the arrangement, eligible citizens can apply for visas before travelling, as well as pursue longer-term residence permits once in the country.

This dual-track approach distinguishes the scheme from more limited tourist or short-stay programmes, offering a more permanent footing for those who qualify.

Brazilian officials have framed the policy as part of a broader commitment to managed migration and international cooperation.

The move is expected to ease bureaucratic hurdles that have historically made long-term settlement in Brazil difficult for many foreign nationals.

What this means for Ghanaians

While the specific country named in Brazil's announcement is not Ghana, the development has drawn attention among Ghanaians who have long expressed interest in migration opportunities beyond Europe and North America.

Brazil, home to the largest African diaspora population in the world outside the continent, holds considerable cultural significance for many Ghanaians.

Cities such as São Paulo and Salvador have established communities with deep West African roots, making the country an increasingly discussed destination.

Immigration advocates in Ghana have noted that bilateral agreements of this nature, when extended to West African nations, could offer Ghanaians a viable alternative migration route.

The country has seen growing interest in South America as a destination, particularly among young professionals and skilled workers seeking opportunities in emerging economies.

For now, Ghanaians watching the Brazilian policy closely are calling on the government to pursue similar frameworks that could benefit Ghanaian citizens directly, arguing that such agreements would open new economic doors while providing legal protections for those who travel abroad for work or settlement.

Japan approves special jobs for 17 countries

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare had published a list of countries with formal bilateral agreements to participate in the programme.

All 17 approved nations were located in Asia or the Pacific, with no African, European or American country appearing on the list.

The agreements set out a formal framework governing how interns and sending organisations participated in Japan's technical training initiative.

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Source: YEN.com.gh