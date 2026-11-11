The UK government announced a new minimum age requirement for foreigners, including Ghanaians, seeking British citizenship

The policy change affects how applicants from outside the UK qualify for naturalisation under British immigration rules

Ghanaians form one of the largest African communities in the UK, making the new rule particularly significant for the diaspora

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The United Kingdom has announced a minimum age requirement for foreign nationals, including Ghanaians, who wish to apply for British citizenship through naturalisation.

Under the updated rules, applicants must be at least 18 years old to be eligible for naturalisation as a British citizen.

UK sets minimum age requirement for Ghanaians and other foreigners applying for British citizenship. Photo credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The policy applies to all foreign nationals residing in the UK, regardless of nationality, bringing greater clarity to an aspect of the immigration process that has long raised questions among applicants from across Africa and beyond.

What the new UK citizenship rule means

To qualify for naturalisation, applicants must meet several conditions beyond the age threshold.

They are required to have lived in the UK for at least five years before applying, with the final year spent as a permanent resident, commonly referred to as holding Indefinite Leave to Remain.

Applicants must also demonstrate that they have not spent more than 450 days outside the United Kingdom during that five-year period, and no more than 90 days outside the country in the 12 months immediately preceding the application.

Additionally, candidates are expected to pass the Life in the UK test, meet an English language requirement, and show that they are of good character.

Those who are married to or in a civil partnership with a British citizen may apply after three years of residence rather than five.

Why this matters for Ghanaians in the UK

Ghana ranks among the countries with a significant diaspora presence in the United Kingdom.

According to available estimates, tens of thousands of Ghanaians live and work across British cities, particularly in London, with many having entered on work visas, student visas, or through family reunion routes.

For many in this community, British citizenship represents more than a legal status. It offers the right to vote, the ability to hold a British passport, and greater security of residency.

The clarification of a formal minimum age requirement, alongside existing residency and character conditions, gives prospective Ghanaian applicants a clearer checklist to work towards.

Immigration advisers have consistently urged Ghanaians and other African nationals to begin tracking their travel days and residency periods early, as errors in self-reporting remain one of the most common reasons applications are delayed or refused.

The Home Office has not indicated any changes to the application fee structure alongside this announcement.

Ghanaians considering applying are advised to consult accredited immigration solicitors or the official UK government website for the most current guidance on eligibility and documentation requirements.

UK lists 3 conditions for passport

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the UK government had outlined three specific eligibility conditions applicants had to satisfy before qualifying for a 10-year British passport.

The requirements covered age, nationality status, and the type of travel document being applied for.

Applicants who did not meet all three conditions could receive a passport valid for a shorter period instead.

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Source: YEN.com.gh