Brazil signed Interministerial Decree MJSP/MRE No. 67 on July 30, 2026, updating the visa process for Haitian nationals and stateless persons

The new decree replaced an earlier August 2025 regulation that governed visas for this category of applicants

The updated framework shifts visa applications to an electronic process, targeting those with family already living in Brazil

Brazil has updated its visa framework for Haitian nationals and stateless persons with family ties in the country, introducing an electronic application route designed to make family reunification more attainable.

Brazil Eases Visa Process for 1 Category of Foreign Nationals

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Interministerial Decree MJSP/MRE No. 67, jointly signed on July 30, 2026 by Brazil's Ministry of Justice and Public Security and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, amends a regulation that had governed this visa category since August 2025. The original measure, Interministerial Decree No. 55 of August 12, 2025, already allowed for the granting of visas to Haitian nationals and eligible stateless persons, but the latest decree changes how those visas are issued.

What the New Decree Changes

The core revision introduced by Decree 67 is the move to electronic processing. Under the amended rules, visas for qualifying applicants are now issued through digital means rather than requiring in-person attendance at a consulate or embassy.

This shift carries real practical benefits. Traditional application routes often demand travel to diplomatic missions, long waiting periods, and the physical submission of documents — barriers that can prove particularly difficult for people already separated from family members. By transitioning the process online, Brazilian authorities have made the first steps of an application considerably more accessible for those whose connection to the country is rooted in family.

Family Reunification Remains the Focus

The scope of Decree 67 is deliberately narrow. It applies exclusively to Haitian nationals and stateless persons who are seeking to reunite with relatives already residing in Brazil. The decree does not open new humanitarian migration channels or extend to other immigration categories.

For individuals caught in the difficult position of being separated from family living in Brazil, this update to the existing framework lowers the administrative hurdles standing between them and their loved ones. The policy change was published on the official Brazilian government portal under the Ministry of Justice and Public Security's immigration regulations for 2026.

Brazil has in recent years developed a range of legal pathways for foreign nationals, including specific residence routes for select categories of immigrants. This latest update continues that trend, with a targeted adjustment that prioritises access for a group whose ties to Brazil are already well established.

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Source: YEN.com.gh