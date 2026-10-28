A Ghanaian man has demonstrated how Treasury bills work using interest rates published by the Bank of Ghana

He compared the potential returns on GH₵50,000 invested over 91 days and 364 days

Treasury bill earnings depend on the prevailing interest rates and the investment period

A Ghanaian man has shared an educational video explaining how Ghanaians can earn interest by investing their money in government Treasury bills.

Man demonstrates GH₵50,000 Treasury bill earnings using Bank of Ghana figures. Image credit: Pulsegh

Source: UGC

In the video, he visits the official Bank of Ghana website to check the prevailing Treasury bill rates before using an online calculator to demonstrate the potential returns on GH₵50,000.

His demonstration focuses on the 91-day and 364-day investment options, showing how the investment period and interest rates influence earnings.

Bank of Ghana Treasury bill rates

According to the Bank of Ghana's figures dated 26 October 2026, the annualised rates for the 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills stood at 4.6135%, 6.2929% and 9.6739%, respectively.

The table below illustrates the approximate simple-interest earnings on GH₵50,000 using those rates and a 364-day calculation basis.

Treasury bill period Annualised rate Estimated interest Estimated total 91 days 4.6135% GH₵576.69 GH₵50,576.69 182 days 6.2929% GH₵1,573.23 GH₵51,573.23 364 days 9.6739% GH₵4,836.95 GH₵54,836.95

These figures are illustrative calculations rather than guaranteed investment returns.

The man's calculator displays approximately GH₵2,346.97 for the 91-day option, but this figure does not reflect the annualised rate applied over 91 days.

How Treasury bill investments work

Treasury bills are short-term government securities that allow individuals and institutions to lend money to the government for a specified period.

Investors can purchase them through authorised financial institutions, with the amount received at maturity determined by the purchase terms.

For instance, the published 364-day rate of 9.6739% produces an illustrative interest amount of approximately GH₵4,837 on GH₵50,000 under the calculation used above.

However, actual investment proceeds may differ depending on the prevailing rates, purchase price and transaction arrangements.

Watch the Facebook video below:

The Bank of Ghana regularly publishes Treasury bill rates on its official website, allowing prospective investors to monitor changes before making financial decisions.

The man's demonstration highlights how publicly available government financial information can help Ghanaians understand Treasury bills and compare different investment periods.

Mahama speaks on economic turnaround

On January 25, YEN.com.gh reported that Mahama expressed surprise at the improvement in key indicators of the economy.

He described the rapid recovery as only by the grace of God and had expected it to take about two years to see an economic turnaround.

After inheriting an economy weighed down by inflation above 23%, interest rates north of 30%, and a sharply depreciating cedi, the Mahama administration oversaw a significant reversal of the country's fortunes in 2025.

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Source: YEN.com.gh