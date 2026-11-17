The UK Home Office has published the official fees that foreign nationals, including Ghanaians, must pay to obtain permanent residency

The costs, which run into thousands of pounds, translate to tens of thousands of Ghana cedis at current exchange rates

Ghanaians hoping to settle permanently in the United Kingdom must meet strict eligibility requirements before applying

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The UK Home Office has officially published the fees that foreign nationals must pay to secure permanent residency in the United Kingdom, with the costs likely to give many Ghanaian applicants pause.

Foreign nationals seeking Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR), which is the standard route to permanent residency in the UK, are required to pay £2,885 per person for most adult applications.

UK Home Office announces the official fees foreigners must pay to secure their permanent residency. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

At current exchange rates, that figure converts to approximately GH¢52,000, a sum that places the application well beyond the reach of many Ghanaians living and working in Britain.

What the UK permanent residency process involves

ILR grants holders the right to live and work in the UK without any immigration restrictions.

However, the fee is only one part of a wider process that applicants must navigate carefully.

To qualify, most applicants must have lived continuously in the UK for at least five years under a qualifying visa category, such as a Skilled Worker visa.

They must also pass the Life in the UK test, meet an English language requirement, and demonstrate that they have not breached any conditions of their existing leave.

Children under 18 applying alongside a parent face a separate fee of £1,012 per child, which is roughly GH¢18,200.

Those applying under long residency grounds, specifically 10 years of continuous lawful residence, pay the same standard adult fee of £2,885.

What this means for Ghanaians in the UK

The United Kingdom remains one of the most popular destinations for Ghanaians seeking opportunities abroad, with a significant Ghanaian diaspora community settled across cities including London, Manchester, and Birmingham.

For Ghanaians who arrived in the UK on student visas and subsequently transitioned to work visas, the five-year pathway to ILR remains the most common route.

Many in the community also benefit from the Health and Care Worker visa route, which carries the same ILR eligibility timeline.

Immigration advisers have consistently urged Ghanaian applicants to begin saving early and to seek professional guidance well before their application window opens, given both the financial demands and the complexity of the documentation required.

The Home Office has clarified that fees are non-refundable in most circumstances, even when an application is refused, making thorough preparation essential before submission.

UK lists 3 cheapest PR routes for Ghanaians

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the UK government had published a breakdown of fees for various permanent residency routes available to foreign nationals, including Ghanaians.

Three pathways stood out as the most affordable options for migrants seeking to settle permanently in the United Kingdom.

The fees, when converted to Ghanaian cedis, revealed significant costs that prospective applicants from Ghana had to plan for.

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Source: YEN.com.gh