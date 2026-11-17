The UK government announced a fee waiver for a specific group of foreign nationals applying for indefinite leave to remain

The waiver covers a settlement application fee that currently costs thousands of pounds, equivalent to tens of thousands of Ghana cedis

Ghanaians pursuing permanent residency in the UK could benefit from the exemption if they fall within the qualifying category

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The United Kingdom government has announced a fee waiver targeting one specific category of foreign nationals who are seeking permanent residency, in a move that could have direct implications for Ghanaians living in the UK.

The exemption applies to the indefinite leave to remain (ILR) application fee, which currently stands at £2,885 (approximately GH¢52,900) per adult applicant.

UK offers fee waiver to one category of foreigners seeking permanent residency. Photo credit: WPA Pool & Ariel Skelley/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

For many migrants, this cost has historically been a significant barrier to securing long-term settlement in the country.

Who qualifies for the UK residency fee waiver?

The waiver applies exclusively to individuals who are in the UK on a spousal or partner visa and who are victims of domestic abuse.

Under the Domestic Violence Rule, survivors in this situation can apply for ILR outside of the standard immigration rules, and the government has confirmed they will no longer be required to pay the full application fee.

The rationale behind the policy is that survivors of domestic abuse are often financially dependent on their abusive partners, making it nearly impossible to independently fund an immigration application.

Removing the fee is intended to ensure that financial hardship does not force vulnerable individuals to remain in abusive relationships or face deportation.

What this means for Ghanaians in the UK

There is a sizeable Ghanaian community in the United Kingdom, with many having migrated through family and spousal visa routes.

Ghanaian women who entered the UK as partners or spouses and later found themselves in abusive relationships are among those who could benefit from this exemption.

Previously, the prospect of paying GH¢52,900 or more in application fees while simultaneously leaving an abusive home presented an almost impossible financial burden.

The waiver removes that obstacle entirely for qualifying applicants.

Organisations supporting migrants and domestic abuse survivors in the UK had long called for such a measure, arguing that the fee structure disproportionately trapped vulnerable women, including those from African countries, in dangerous living situations.

Applicants who believe they qualify are encouraged to seek guidance from a licensed UK immigration adviser or a domestic abuse support organisation before submitting their application.

UK lists 3 cheapest PR routes for Ghanaians

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the UK government had published a breakdown of fees for various permanent residency routes available to foreign nationals, including Ghanaians.

Three pathways stood out as the most affordable options for migrants seeking to settle permanently in the United Kingdom.

The fees, when converted to Ghanaian cedis, revealed significant costs that prospective applicants from Ghana had to plan for.

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Source: YEN.com.gh