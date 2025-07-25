What happened to Bumpy Johnson's daughters? The tragic end of Ruthie and Elease

Bumpy Johnson's daughters, Ruthie and Elease Johnson, died in 2006. They are frequently the subject of interest, given their father's notoriety as a Harlem crime lord. While their lives were influenced by their association with Bumpy Johnson, specific details regarding their personal lives and eventual deaths remain a mystery.

Bumpy Johnson(L) poses for a photo. Bumpy Johnson (R) poses for a portrait against a white background. Photo: @AlcatrazIslandHistory on Facebook (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Ruthie Johnson is Bumpy Johnson's daughter from a past relationship .

. Elease Johnson was Mayme Hatcher and Bumpy Johnson's daughter, born outside their marriage .

. Elease had a daughter named Margaret Johnson, and Bumpy and his wife Mayme raised her as their own.

Bumpy Johnson's profile summary

Full name Ellsworth Raymond "Bumpy" Johnson Gender Male Date of birth 31 October 1905 Date of death 7 July 1968 Age at the time of death 62 years old Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Charleston, South Carolina, United States Place of death Harlem, New York, United States Place of burial Woodlawn Cemetery, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5′7″ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 160 Weight in kilograms 72 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Wife Mayme Hatcher Children Ruthie, Elease Johnson Father William Johnson Mother Margaret Moultrie Siblings Willie, Mabel Profession Crime boss, drug trafficker Net worth $100 million Conviction Drug Conspiracy (1952) Criminal penalty 15 years' imprisonment

What happened to Bumpy Johnson's daughters?

Bumpy Johnson's daughters, Ruthie and Elease, died in 2006. Elease reportedly died of a substance-related heart attack, while Ruthie's cause of death is unknown.

Ruthie Johnson

Ruthie was one of Bumpy Johnson's daughters from his past relationship. She died in 2006, but details regarding her life remain scarce.

Bumpy Johnson (L) and Al Molyneaux (R) in downtown NYC after Courtney Bruch in Harlem. Photo: @BumpyJohnsonfamily on Facebook (modified by author)

Elease Johnson

Elease was the daughter of Mayme Hatcher and Bumpy Johnson, an American crime boss. She was born out of a relationship outside their marriage. Elease's life was heavily influenced by her father's illegal activities while she was growing up in Harlem.

The series Godfather of Harlem (2019) depicts a fictionalised version of Elease's life, portraying her as a substance addict and emphasising the difficulties she endured as a result of her father's legacy.

Elease had a daughter named Margaret Johnson. She was unable to provide care for Margaret because of her addiction, so Bumpy and Mayme raised her.

Margaret Johnson (L) and Mayme Johnson (R) at home in the Lenox Terrace, 1967. Photo: @BumpyJohnsonfamily on Facebook (modified by author)

Bumpy Johnson's daughter, Elease Johnson, passed away in 2006, the same year as her half-sister Ruthie. While no formal death record is published, several sources claim that it was a heart attack due to OD.

FAQs

Who is Bumpy Johnson, the Godfather of Harlem? Ellsworth Raymond "Bumpy" Johnson was an American real-life crime boss who operated mostly in the Harlem neighbourhood. How many biological kids did Bumpy Johnson have? He had two biological daughters: Ruthie Johnson and Elease Johnson. What is Ruthie and Elease Johnson's cause of death? Ruthie's cause of death is unknown, while Elease is believed to have died from a substance-related heart attack. What happened to Bumpy Johnson in real life? The American crime boss died of a heart attack on 7 July 1968 at the age of 62. Who is Margaret Johnson to Bumpy Johnson? Margaret Johnson was Bumpy Johnson's granddaughter. Who is Bumpy Johnson's wife in The Godfather of Harlem? In the series, Bumpy Johnson's wife is named Mayme Johnson. She is played by American actress Ilfenesh Hadera. How long was Bumpy Johnson in Alcatraz? Johnson was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 1952. He served most of that term at Alcatraz until he was released on parole in 1963. How did Bumpy Johnson's wife die? According to the Inquirer, his wife, Mayme Hatcher Johnson, died from heart failure on 1 May 2009, at the age of 94. What are Bumpy Johnson's family tragedies? Some of the most significant catastrophes include the death of Bumpy Johnson in 1968 and the deaths of both daughters in 2006.

Bumpy Johnson's daughters, Ruthie and Elease, maintained mostly quiet lives despite their father's infamous status as the Godfather of Harlem. What is often reported is that both daughters died in the same year, 2006. While fictionalised tales have provided speculative accounts of Elease's life, concrete information about the circumstances of their deaths is scarce.

