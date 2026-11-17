The UK government has published a breakdown of fees for various permanent residency routes available to foreign nationals, including Ghanaians

Three pathways stand out as the most affordable options for migrants seeking to settle permanently in the United Kingdom

The fees, when converted to Ghanaian cedis, reveal significant costs that prospective applicants from Ghana must plan for

The United Kingdom has outlined the fees attached to its various permanent residency routes, with three pathways emerging as the most affordable options for foreign nationals, including Ghanaians, who wish to settle in the country long term.

Securing permanent residency in the UK, formally known as Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR), allows holders to live and work in the country without time restrictions.

UK lists 3 cheapest permit residency routes For Ghanaians and other foreigners. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty Images.

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However, the cost of applying varies considerably depending on the route taken.

3 cheapest UK permanent residency routes

The three lowest-cost ILR pathways currently available are the Stateless Person route, the Long Residence route, and the Settlement for Victims of Domestic Violence or Abuse route.

The Stateless Person route carries a fee of £1,228, which is equivalent to approximately GH¢24,500 at the prevailing exchange rate. This route is designed for individuals who cannot access citizenship in any country.

The Long Residence route, available to those who have lived continuously and lawfully in the UK for at least ten years, also costs £1,228, or roughly GH¢24,500.

This is one of the more commonly pursued routes among Ghanaian migrants already resident in the UK.

The Settlement for Victims of Domestic Violence or Abuse route is the most affordable of the three, with applications free of charge.

This pathway is specifically reserved for spouses or partners of British citizens or settled persons who have experienced abuse within their relationship.

What Ghanaians eyeing UK residency should know

For many Ghanaians, the UK remains a top destination for migration, driven by historical ties, educational opportunities, and employment prospects.

Those already in the country on work or family visas typically qualify for ILR after five years of continuous residence, though the applicable fees and conditions differ by visa category.

Beyond the three cheapest routes, other ILR pathways, including those tied to skilled worker visas and family visas, attract significantly higher fees, in some cases exceeding £2,400 per applicant, which translates to roughly GH¢47,800.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to consult the UK Home Office's official fee schedule and seek legal advice before submitting an application, as eligibility criteria and documentation requirements vary considerably between routes.

UK lists problems that blocks citizenship application

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the UK government had published guidance outlining four financial issues that could disqualify foreigners from obtaining British citizenship.

Ghanaians and other applicants could be barred if they had outstanding debts or a history of financial dishonesty.

The financial checks were part of the broader 'good character' requirement that all citizenship applicants had to satisfy

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Source: YEN.com.gh