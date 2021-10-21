A white woman has taken to social media to shower encomiums on her Nigerian hubby to mark their 16th wedding anniversary

The Nigerian man identified as Idris Busari married his foreign heartthrob, Erica Lynn Busari, back in 2005

Calling him her husband in Yoruba dialect while professing love for him, Erica acknowledged that they had been through rough times

An Oyinbo woman has penned a touching note to her man on the occasion of their wedding anniversary.

The lady, Erica Lynn Busari, married a Nigerian man, Idris Busari, in 2005. Their biracial union has stood for solid 16 years.

The couple tied the knot in 2005 Photo Credit: Idris Busari

Sharing a photo with her man on Facebook, Erica gushed over Idris describing him as the best husband.

She acknowledged that they had experienced turbulent times

Erica stated that though they have been through bad and good times, it was indeed a roller coaster of an experience she wouldn't change for anything in the world.

The Oyinbo lady noted she looks forward to an even more adventurous year.

In her words:

"Happy Anniversary Oko mi!!!!! Wow it feels like yesterday that we met and here it is 16 years later how it feels like time has flown by.

"Yes we have went through some rough times and good times it has been a roller coaster. But I would not change it for anything, you are the best husband. Can't wait for our next adventures together in the next year. I love you forever baby. Your the best."

The couple went to the movies to celebrate their marital milestone, this was confirmed in an update by her husband on Facebook.

Sharing photos of him and his wife, Idris wrote:

"16th Anniversary movie night out."

People celebrate the couple

Paulowolola Borokinni stated:

"Happy anniversary and many more."

Agbaje Ola thought:

"Congratulations bro wishing you many more anniversary."

Stephanie Cripe said:

"Happy Anniversary guys. Love you both!"

Janice McGrory reacted:

"Happy anniversary to you both. Sending lots of love from Scotland. Wishing you many many more happy years together ❤️❤️❤️"

