TV3 presenter Berla Mundi has left her fans stunned with her sparkly outfit for her new photoshoot

The happily married woman looked effortlessly chic in heavy makeup and a gorgeous hairstyle

Some social media users have commented on Berla Mundi flawless beauty and high fashion sense

Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi is the latest celebrity model in town as she turns heads in a stunning two-piece outfit.

The morning show host has joined the list of female celebrities supporting the business of influential people in the entertainment industry.

Berla Mundi was photographed in a long-sleeve round neck organza top and long green sequin skirt from DHbyDH new collection.

DHbyDH is a top clothing brand founded by Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Hamilton and her beautiful sister Adelaide as the creative direction.

The beauty queen Berla Mundi looked charming in a fringe hairstyle and mild makeup while accessorising her look with gold earrings.

Berla Mundi looks classy in a strapless corseted top

Berla Mundi, the host the Day Show flaunted her smooth skin as she slayed in a brown corseted dress to host outstanding personalities on her lifestyle program.

Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Hamilton has commented on Berla Mundi's post

