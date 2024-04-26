Berla Mundi: TV3 Presenter Looks Magnificent In An Organza Top And Green Glittering Sequin Skirt
- TV3 presenter Berla Mundi has left her fans stunned with her sparkly outfit for her new photoshoot
- The happily married woman looked effortlessly chic in heavy makeup and a gorgeous hairstyle
- Some social media users have commented on Berla Mundi flawless beauty and high fashion sense
Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi is the latest celebrity model in town as she turns heads in a stunning two-piece outfit.
The morning show host has joined the list of female celebrities supporting the business of influential people in the entertainment industry.
Berla Mundi was photographed in a long-sleeve round neck organza top and long green sequin skirt from DHbyDH new collection.
DHbyDH is a top clothing brand founded by Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Hamilton and her beautiful sister Adelaide as the creative direction.
The beauty queen Berla Mundi looked charming in a fringe hairstyle and mild makeup while accessorising her look with gold earrings.
Check out the photo below;
Berla Mundi looks classy in a strapless corseted top
Berla Mundi, the host the Day Show flaunted her smooth skin as she slayed in a brown corseted dress to host outstanding personalities on her lifestyle program.
Check out the photos below;
Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Hamilton has commented on Berla Mundi's post
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
dianaantwihamilton stated:
@berlamundi you look amazing!!! Thank you for wearing @dhbydhofficial
gloriabuckman stated:
Come ooon
therebeccadonkor stated:
Pretty
vicamichaels stated:
WOMAN ❤️❤️❤️
villas_boaz stated:
My queen looks so elegant and gorgeous . Same Exodus 14:14 was my scripture this morning
Ghana's Most Beautiful co-host Cookie Tee looks splendid in a stylish white blazer and African print skirt
yvonneokoro stated:
Gorge
gwen_addo stated:
My beautiful sis ❤️
dzi.fa_ stated:
You’re so gorgeous
iamsindyzemura stated:
Habibi❤️
kennethashiakwei stated:
GHANAIAN GLOBAL INTERNATIONAL POWER HOUSE QUEEN BERLA MUNDI
aba_amoah1 stated:
My international Mundi noko beautiful
gloriaosarfo stated:
Woooooosh
the_hairconfidant stated:
Obaapa ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
priscill602390 stated:
Sheeesh !! You STILL ON our Necks !!
stepout_clean_ stated:
My wife ❤️
Berla Mundi Looks Elegant In A Classy African Print Skirt Suit And Coloured Hairstyle
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Berla Mundi who has elevated her style game with this gorgeous African print outfit.
For her recent photo shoot, the style influencer looked amazing in a suit with exquisite detailing.
The host of Onua Showtime, Nana Ama McBrown and other celebrities have commented on Berla Mundi's outfit.
